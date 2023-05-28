Hair regrowth for women: 5 ways to reduce hair fall and regrow hair   

Looking for some effective tips for hair regrowth for women? Well, there are many. Female pattern baldness can happen due to different reasons, including hormonal imbalance, genetics, stress, medications, nutritional deficiencies and autoimmune diseases. Hair fall can occur due to menopause and pregnancy, too.

Fortunately, several things can be done and used as a hair growth treatment for women. From massaging the scalp and using coconut oil to applying rosemary water and taking certain supplements, there are several ways that can ensure natural hair regrowth for women.

Hair regrowth for women: Tips to follow

If you're experiencing hair thinning or hair loss, some natural treatments and supplements can help regrow your hair. Below, we’ve listed the five best home remedies for hair fall and regrowth for females:

#1 Massage your scalp

Massaging the scalp can ensure hair regrowth. (Photo via Pexels/Element5 Digital)

Massaging the scalp is one of the best ways to achieve hair regrowth for women. Massaging your hair, particularly the scalp regularly, can stimulate hair follicles and may improve hair texture, too.

Massage promotes hair thickness and growth in the dermal papilla cells, located at the very bottom of the hair follicle. Studies suggest that the papilla cells are important for formation of hair growth and hair regrowth cycle. While massaging, though, always remember to use your fingertips rather than the nails.

#2 Use rosemary oil or water

Using rosemary oil or water is another very effective way to reduce hair fall and make hair regrowth for women easier. Studies have found rosemary to be very effective in stimulating new hair growth and also for curing androgenetic alopecia.

To use rosemary on your hair, just mix a few drops of rosemary oil into any carrier oil of your choice, and massage the mixture on your scalp before washing. Do this remedy a few times a week to see great results.

Alternatively, you can also use rosemary water, and spray it on your scalp. Massage well and rinse. If you're using oil, do not apply it directly on the skin; instead make sure to use it with a carrier oil, like argan oil, coconut oil, etc.

#3 Take ginseng supplements

Taking ginseng supplements can be beneficial. (Photo via Pexels/Artem Podrez)

Using ginseng supplements can also help with hair regrowth for women by promoting hair follicles and reducing hair fall. Ginseng contains ginsenosides, which are active components that make ginseng so effective for hair.

Studies also suggest that consuming ginseng supplements and other important vitamins can help reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. However, before taking any supplements, talk to a doctor to learn about their effectiveness and side effects.

#4 Use aloe vera gel

No hair care regimen is complete without aloe vera. The topical application of aloe gel helps reduce hair fall, stimulates hair growth and also improves hair texture. According to studies, aloe vera contains some kind of enzymes that helps protect the scalp from dandruff and infections and promote hair growth.

To apply aloe vera, you can either use fresh aloe gel directly on your scalp, or mix it with eggs, curd and honey to make a hair-strengthening mask.

#5 Use peppermint oil

Using peppermint oil can be useful for hair growth. (Photo via Pexels/TERRA International, LLC)

Another great way to ensure hair regrowth for women is to apply peppermint oil on the scalp.

Topical application of peppermint oil on the scalp, particularly on bald spots, can help regrow hair. Studies suggest that peppermint oil helps promote the hair growth phase, also called anagen.

Applying it regularly can result in faster hair growth, showing signs of new hair within two weeks. To apply peppermint oil on the scalp, mix it with carrier oil, and apply it evenly on your scalp at least twice a week to see great results.

Consistency is the key

If you want to improve your hair texture, get a healthy scalp, or promote hair growth as a whole, you must be consistent and patient with your hair care regimen.

Keep in mind that natural treatments for hair regrowth for women, like the ones discussed above, may take a few months to show noticeable results.

