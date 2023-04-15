Hand Care During Cold and Flu Season

During cold and flu season, it is essential to take extra care to prevent the spread of illness. One of the most effective ways to do this is by practicing proper hand hygiene.

In this article, we will discuss why hand hygiene is crucial during cold and flu season, and provide some tips and techniques for maintaining clean and healthy hands.

Why Hand Care Hygiene is Crucial During Cold and Flu Season?

Cold and flu viruses are highly contagious and can spread quickly from person to person. They can be passed through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, or by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most important thing you can do to prevent the spread of illness is to wash your hands frequently.

When you wash your hands, remove any germs that you may have picked up from touching contaminated surfaces. This also prevents the transfer of germs to other surfaces, such as door handles, keyboards, and phones. By practicing proper hand hygiene, you can help protect yourself and others from getting sick.

Guide to Handcare for Clean and Healthy Hands

Be sure to lather up all areas of your hands.(Image Via Pexels)

#1 Wash your hands frequently

The CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Be sure to lather up all areas of your hands, including the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

Rinse your hands thoroughly and dry them with a clean towel or air dryer. If you don't have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

#2 Avoid touching your face

Cold and flu viruses can enter your body through your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid touching your face, especially if your hands are not clean. If you need to scratch an itch or adjust your glasses, use a tissue or the inside of your shirt sleeve instead of your hands.

#3 Cover your coughs and sneezes

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. This will help prevent the spread of germs to others. Be sure to throw away used tissues immediately and wash your hands afterward. With this, you can take care of yourself from the flu.

#4 Stay home if you are sick

If you are feeling ill, stay home from work or school to prevent the spread of illness to others. Rest and drink plenty of fluids to help your body recover. With this, you can take care of yourself from the flu.

#5 Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Cold and flu viruses can survive on surfaces for several hours. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as door handles, light switches, and keyboards, to help prevent the spread of illness. With this, you can take care of yourself from the flu.

#6 Practice good hand hygiene in public places

When you are out in public, take care and be mindful of your surroundings. Use a paper towel or sleeve to open doors and avoid touching your face. Use hand sanitizer after touching surfaces that may be contaminated with germs. With this, you can take care of yourself from the flu.

Cold and flu season can be a challenging time, but by practicing proper hand hygiene, you can help prevent the spread of the illness.

Be sure to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home if you are sick, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and practice good hand hygiene in public places.

By following these simple care tips and techniques, you can help keep yourself and others healthy and free from illness.

