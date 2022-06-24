How to Do the Handstand Pose (Adho Mukha Vrksasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Handstand is a heated debate in the yoga community, and one that leaves many people feeling confused and unsure of how to do it correctly.

Handstand can be an intimidating practice, but that doesn't mean your core should be prepared to break when attempting this pose. A beginner may not have the strength or flexibility necessary to do the Adho Mukha Vrksasana (Handstand), though.

The Adho Mukha Vrksasana is a classic yoga pose that involves balancing yourself over your hands and toes (70 to 90 degree angle). It looks like a handstand with legs wide apart, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

How to Do the Handstand Pose in Yoga?

To do this pose:

Enter the dog facing down by hand about six inches from the wall.

Place your feet close to your hands, your shoulders on your wrists and your hips, if possible.

With your right foot on the floor, lift it to the base of your toes, and start bending your knees.

Lift your other leg off the floor, and straighten your lifted leg back.

Jump here a few times; jump off your bent legs, and lift your straight legs vertically.

Try to bring both heels against the wall. Hold your head between your upper arms, and take a deep breath.

Remove your heels from the wall, and practice maintaining your balance.

Don't forget to keep your legs bent. You need to tighten your legs a lot and reach out through your heels.

You can also start by keeping an eye on the ground.

Lower one leg at a time to take a break, and kick with the other leg to balance.

Tips and Techniques for the Headstand Pose

Here are some tips and techniques you can follow to make this posture easy:

Turn your palms and inner elbow creases toward the sky while pulling your shoulder blades down to lengthen and strengthen your arms.

Turn your palms back toward the floor away from your wrists.

Keep your lower back from sagging. As you fight against the floor and try to find equilibrium, draw your tummy in and up.

Actively reach up through your feet and legs while pushing down into your hands.

Your legs should be close together. Move your tailbone and the tops of your buttocks towards your heels as you cinch your legs towards the midline.

To avoid any backbending, pull your bottom ribs towards your hips.

Reach your legs up and away from your firmly planted position, and secure your palms to become even taller.

Benefits of Headstand Pose in Yoga

Your shoulders, arms and core get stronger while doing a handstand pose. To maintain spinal stability and increase hamstring flexibility so that you can kick up into the posture, the psoas muscle works hard.

This pose acts as an inversion, which can both energise you and also work to calm you down by sending blood to your head. Your sense of balance will also improve with a handstand.

Blood rushes to the digestive system when you're turned around and backward. By performing a headstand, you can release stifled gas, improve digestion and promote nutrient absorption in the stomach.

For people who struggle with constipation and other digestive issues, the sirsasana (headstand pose) is the perfect yoga pose.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Make sure to keep your hips square while raising your leg, and avoid rotating it. Otherwise, you won't be able to balance into a handstand because your center of gravity will be off.

It's typical for beginners to kick up too soon, which can lead you to lose your balance.

Keep in mind that control and alignment are more important than speed when driving. It's typical for some people to flex their elbows as they kick up, but, as your arms serve as your basis, make sure to keep them straight and steady. Look between your hands, not back at yourself.

If you have any conditions for which your doctor advises against letting your head go below the level of your heart, stay away from handstands and other inversions.

These conditions frequently include stroke, detached retina, glaucoma, uncontrolled high blood pressure and recent dental bone transplants.

Additionally, stay away from this posture if you have a wrist, shoulder or neck injury or persistent pain.

Bottom Line

Focus on the poses you can do safely and easily. Don't worry about the ones you can't execute.

Work on the poses you can perform with good form, and positive results will come. Even if it takes a while to get comfortable in a handstand, as long as you are making steady progress, you are doing it right.

Handstands are a pretty straightforward pose. However, at first, it can be a little difficult. Follow the simple steps outlined above; practice regularly, and slowly move on to other more challenging poses.

