Hara Hachi Bu: The lost art of losing weight with food 

Have you ever wondered why the Japanese are known for their healthy lifestyles and longevity? One of the ancient secrets lies in a practice called Hara Hachi Bu. While it may sound fascinating, Hara Hachi Bu is a refreshingly simple concept that's widely embraced and effortlessly practiced by the Japanese.

Hara Hachi Bu is not a complex set of rules or restrictive diet. Instead, it's a fundamental principle deeply rooted in Japanese culture. Quite simply, it involves eating till you are 80% full, striking a harmonious balance between nourishing the body and avoiding excessive consumption.

This method may seem deceptively simple, yet its effectiveness and widespread adoption by the Japanese speak volumes. Renowned for their healthier body weights and longer lifespans, the Japanese intuitively apply Hara Hachi Bu in their daily lives as a natural way of eating.

Benefits of Hara Hachi Bu

Helps with portion control. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

1) Portion control

In a world of super-sized meals, practicing Hara Hachi Bu allows us to tune in to our body's cues and consume smaller, more appropriate portions.

By eating till we are 80% full, we can avoid overeating while reducing calorie intake, leading to gradual and sustainable weight loss.

2) Mindful eating

Incorporates mindful eating. (Image via Pexels / Kampus Production)

Hara Hachi Bu emphasizes the importance of slowing down and savoring each bite.

By chewing our food thoroughly and paying attention to the flavors and textures, we become more present in the eating experience. This mindfulness helps us recognize when we're truly satisfied, preventing mindless snacking and unnecessary calorie consumption.

3) Improved digestion

Keeps gut health in check. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

By allowing the body ample time to digest food efficiently, Hara Hachi Bu supports optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. Tht can lead to improved gut health, increased energy level and a reduction in digestive discomfort.

How to apply Hara Hachi Bu in your daily life?

Given the cultural differences between Japan and the United States, incorporating Hara Hachi Bu into American lifestyle would require some adjustments.

Here are a few practical ways Americans can apply the principles of Hara Hachi Bu to their daily lives:

1) Be aware of portion sizes

Helps you to be mindful of portion control (Image via Pexels/Syed Muhammad)

Start by being mindful of portion sizes. Focus on serving yourself smaller portions, and resist the urge to go back for seconds. Using smaller plates can also trick your mind into perceiving the reduced portion as satisfying.

2) Slow down and savor

Engage in mindful eating by slowing down the pace at which you consume your meals. Take the time to chew your food thoroughly. Savor the flavors, and appreciate the sensory experience.

3) Listen to your body

Practice gratitude, and listen to your body's needs. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness. Before reaching for another bite, take a moment to assess whether you're genuinely hungry or simply eating out of habit or emotional triggers.

4) Practice gratitude

Develop a sense of gratitude for the food you're eating. Pause for a moment before your meal to appreciate the nourishment it provides and the effort that went into preparing it.

Hara Hachi Bu offers a refreshing perspective on weight loss and encourages a healthier relationship with food.

By embracing this ancient Japanese practice, one can regain control over their eating habits, promote sustainable weight loss and improve overall well-being. Incorporating the principles of this ancient Japanese practice in daily life requires patience and practice, but the rewards can be immense