Harry Potter characters with mental disorders and lessons we learn about mental health

Harry Potter is a childhood favorite of many. While some keep going to watch the movies, others stick to the books. Much attention has been given to the individual emotional struggles that each character has gone through in the series.

In a way, it provides us with a lot of information on mental health issues, making us realize that even in the world of magic, people go through their own struggles.

Harry Potter has lessons not only for potterheads but for everyone who has, at some point, struggled with low self-esteem, or lost their significant others, or experienced trauma.

It is important to remember that this is indeed a work of fiction but it can have important lessons for us to take away. It's been about two decades since the Harry Potter books were published and yet they continue to inspire many.

Our beloved characters in Harry Potter and their mental health

Harry's emotional and mental struggles came to the fore right from the beginning. Much focus and attention have been paid to Harry's scar on his forehead. However, more than the physical harm, Harry experienced potential childhood trauma. He grew up in a demanding and neglectful environment. This has an impact on how he sees himself and his relationships.

Hermoine is a dedicated and hard-working magician who wants to do and be the best. However, she tends to display the traits of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and unhealthy perfectionism. She also has difficulty managing her time and uses the time turner to be on time for her classes. She has a need to strive towards unhealthy standards of perfectionism.

Draco Malfoy also has childhood attachment wounds where he seeks his father's approval and acts hostile towards others, especially Harry, to prove his worth. Irrespective of your surroundings or upbringing, you can choose to be who you want to be. Draco could end up becoming a hateful criminal. But in the end, he became someone better.

What also comes up for many characters in the series are phobias. Harry displays an intense fear of dementors and experiences a panic every time he sees them. Additionally, Rona has an intense phobia of spiders. In a way, everyone had their individual struggles.

What have we learned from Harry Potter for our well-being?

While there are depictions of various mental health concerns, there is also a strong emphasis on finding authentic friendships and solidarity. Most characters find a way to protect themselves at the end of the series and find comfort in connections. Every character has an internal struggle that they go through. But they come to acceptance towards the end.

The characters also heavily emphasize the importance of remembering positive memories and people. Harry also learns to work through his grief and find peace.

Individuals of all ages will continue to watch and read about Harry Potter. However, it is important to note that even magic couldn't take away their emotional and psychological difficulties. If needed, one must seek support when it is required. If you are a potterhead, this is a sign for you to focus on yourself and your relationships.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

