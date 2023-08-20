Healing meditation practice for a balanced morning routine

If you find yourself overwhelmed or anxious, catch a breath, and try healing meditation.

Drawing from age-old traditions like Buddhism, Taoism and yoga, healing meditation aims to promote physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. By redirecting our focus inward, we can create an environment conducive to physical rejuvenation, emotional balance and spiritual growth.

Scientific studies have also validated the benefits of healing meditation, including reduced stress levels, boosted immune function, improved cognitive abilities and enhanced emotional well-being.

Healing through meditation: Potential benefits you can gain from regular practice

By simply taking a few minutes each day to focus on your breath and redirect your thoughts, you can start reaping the benefits of healing meditation.

1) Improved physical health

Help improves physical health. (Image via Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio)

It has been found to have numerous physical health benefits. By reducing stress hormones, like cortisol, meditation promotes relaxation, lowers blood pressure and boosts the immune system.

Consistent meditation practice has been shown to improve heart health, reduce inflammation and even enhance the body's ability to heal itself.

2) Better emotional well-being

Improves mental health (Image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

This is also a powerful tool for managing emotions. By cultivating mindfulness, we can observe our thoughts and feelings without judgment, leading to a deeper sense of self-awareness.

Regular meditation practice has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, increase feelings of gratitude and promote emotional regulation. Some studies have even found that meditation can alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

3) Increased resilience

Provides you with tool to navigate difficult challenges (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

In today's world, we're constantly bombarded with stressors, ranging from work pressures to family obligations. Healing meditation can help us become more resilient to these stressors.

By developing a regular meditation practice, we're better equipped to handle challenges and bounce back from setbacks. Meditation also helps us cultivate feelings of compassion and gratitude, enhancing our ability to connect with others and build strong relationships.

4) Enhanced mental performance

Improves brain health (Image via Pexels/Liza S)

It has been shown to enhance cognitive abilities, including attention, memory and executive function. Regular practice can sharpen mental focus, increase creativity and improve decision-making skills.

Additionally, meditation has been found to promote brain plasticity, and the brain's ability to adapt and learn continuously throughout life.

5) Spiritual growth

Self-awareness. (Image via Pexels/Marcus Aureius)

For those on a spiritual journey, it can provide a gateway to higher realms of consciousness.

The practice of meditation helps us cultivate a deeper connection with our inner selves, leading to greater self-awareness and spiritual growth. Regular meditation practice has been shown to promote feelings of inner peace, wisdom and insight.

Types of healing meditation

1) Mindfulness meditation

Practicing awareness (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Mindfulness meditation is perhaps the most well-known and widely practiced form of meditation. The goal of this type of meditation is to cultivate a state of present-moment awareness.

During mindfulness meditation, you focus your attention on the sensations of the breath, bodily sensations or any object of focus. The key is to remain non-judgmental and accept the experiences that arise.

2) Loving-kindness meditation

Famous form of buddhist meditation. (Image via Pexels/PNW production)

Loving-kindness meditation is a meditative practice that cultivates feelings of love, compassion and kindness towards oneself and others.

During this practice, you mentally repeat phrases or intentions that radiate warmth and goodwill. You start by directing these well wishes towards yourself and then gradually extend them to loved ones, acquaintances and even difficult individuals.

3) Body scan meditation

Releases stress and tension (Image via Pexels/Marcus Aurelius)

Body scan meditation is a mindfulness-based practice that involves focusing on physical sensations throughout your body.

The goal is to develop a deep sense of body awareness and release tension or stress you may be holding in different parts of the body.

These were just a few examples of healing meditation practices. Experiment with different types to find the ones that resonate with you the most.

Remember, the key is to approach your practice with an open mind and a willingness to explore. With regular and consistent practice, you can tap into the transformative power of healing meditation and experience its many benefits in your daily life.