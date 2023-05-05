Have you ever wondered about the calories in brown rice? Is it a part of your daily diet? If it is, it’s important you know the calories in brown rice along with other factors related to it.

Calories in brown rice

The number of calories in brown rice a can vary depending on the cooking method and serving size. Here are some approximate calorie counts for one cup of cooked rice:

Brown rice: 216 calories

It's worth noting that brown rice contains more fiber and other nutrients than white rice, so even though it has slightly more calories, it may be a healthier choice overall. Additionally, if you are trying to control your calorie intake, it's important to pay attention to the portion size of your rice serving.

Nutrition in brown rice

Apart from knowing the calories in brown rice, you should also know some brown rice nutrition facts. Brown rice is a nutritious whole grain that is a good source of several important nutrients. Here is a breakdown of the nutrition in one cup (195 grams) of cooked brown rice:

Carbohydrates: 45 grams

Protein: 5 grams

Fat: 1.8 grams

Fiber: 3.5 grams

Thiamin (vitamin B1): 8% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

Niacin (vitamin B3): 15% of the RDI

Vitamin B6: 11% of the RDI

Folate (vitamin B9): 6% of the RDI

Iron: 5% of the RDI

Magnesium: 21% of the RDI

Phosphorus: 16% of the RDI

Potassium: 4% of the RDI

Zinc: 6% of the RDI

Quick meals with brown rice

Once you know about the calories in brown rice, it becomes much easier to judge how much of brown rice you can accommodate into your healthy diet. To help you with that, here are some quick meals you can whip up using brown rice.

Brown rice bowl

Cook up some brown rice and top it with your favorite protein (such as chicken, tofu, or tempeh), veggies (such as broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots), and a flavorful sauce (such as teriyaki, peanut, or tahini).

Brown rice salad

Combine cooked brown rice with chopped veggies (such as cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and avocado), herbs (such as cilantro or parsley), and a tangy dressing (such as lemon vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette).

Brown rice stir-fry

Stir-fry some veggies (such as onions, mushrooms, and snow peas) in a hot pan with some oil, then add cooked brown rice and a protein (such as shrimp, beef, or tofu). Season with soy sauce or other stir-fry sauce of your choice.

Brown rice and bean burrito

Combine cooked brown rice with black beans, diced tomatoes, and your choice of cheese or vegan cheese. Wrap it up in a tortilla and enjoy as a quick and satisfying meal.

Brown rice and veggie soup

Combine cooked brown rice with your favorite veggies (such as carrots, celery, and kale) in a flavorful broth. Season with herbs and spices of your choice.

Health benefits of brown rice

After learning about the calories in brown rice above, here are some of the key benefits of consuming brown rice:

Rich in nutrients

Brown rice is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including magnesium, phosphorus, selenium, and B vitamins.

May lower the risk of chronic diseases

The fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients in brown rice have been shown to reduce the risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

May aid in weight loss

The number of calories in brown rice is low, nutrient-dense food that can help you feel full and satisfied, which may help you eat less overall and lose weight.

It may improve digestion

The fiber in brown rice can help regulate digestion and prevent constipation.

May support heart health

Brown rice contains several heart-healthy nutrients, including fiber, magnesium, and selenium, which have been shown to improve cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

May help regulate blood sugar

The fiber and complex carbohydrates in brown rice are digested more slowly than simple carbohydrates, which can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Overall, brown rice is a healthy whole grain that can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

