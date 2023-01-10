Whether you're a gym rat or not, there's no denying the various benefits of almonds that you can get when included in your diet. The question for many, though, is: should you be eating them?

After all, almonds are high in fat and calories. That can result in a number of issues for people who work out regularly. Is eating almonds good or bad for you? It may not be as simple as it seems.

Benefits of Almonds After Heavy Workout Session

1) Provides more energy

Keeps you full and provides more energy. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

When you exercise, the body needs more energy. Almonds are a great source of protein and carbohydrates that can help meet this need.

Almonds also help maintain blood sugar level, which is important during exercise so that you don't get dizzy or lightheaded. Almonds are also one of best food sources for increased metabolism.

They also help maintain muscle mass by providing essential nutrients required to build muscle tissue while burning fat at the same time. That leads to faster recovery after heavy workouts or sporting events, as the muscles won't be as sore a day or two later than usual.

2) Decreases inflammation

Omega-3 fatty acids are metabolized into 12,13-DiHOME. This metabolite is an anti-inflammatory compound that has been shown to decrease pain and swelling associated with exercise.

The increases in inflammation you experience after heavy exercise can result in an imbalance of pro- and anti-inflammatory compounds. Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain this balance by decreasing production of proinflammatory mediators.

3) Increases protection for arteries

Almonds are packed with monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, which are good for the heart. Monounsaturated fats also help prevent high cholesterol levels, reduce risk of stroke, and lower blood pressure.

Almonds have a high content of arginine, an amino acid that can help maintain blood vessels elasticity and prevent them from hardening. That may be beneficial for athletes, as it could lower the risk of developing heart disease later.

Arginine is found in meat, fish, eggs, and nuts like almonds and walnuts — but you only need about two grams each day to get all the benefits of almond without consuming too much fat or calories.

How to Get a High Metabolism?

Contains fatty acids (Image via Pexels/David Disponett)

Almonds contain essential fatty acids, which can speed up the body's metabolism. They're high in protein and fibre, so that give you an energy boost and make you feel fuller for longer.

They're also rich in vitamin E, and magnesium, which play a part in the functioning of metabolism. Just remember that almonds are quite high in calories, so don't go crazy when consuming them.

A good reason to eat almonds every day

Helps in repairing the wear and tear of muscles (Image via Pexels/Mali Maeder)

If you're looking for a good reason to eat almonds every day, here's one: Almonds can help you recover faster after heavy exercise.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that 12 weeks of consuming almonds improved athletes' ability to exercise longer and improve their physical performance.

The researchers believe that's because the healthy fat in almonds help muscles repair themselves after strenuous exercise. That may be why many endurance athletes incorporate nuts into their diet before an event; it helps them recover faster so that they can get back out there faster.

You get all these health benefits of almonds and more when you consume them: and unlike animal products, they're high in plant-based protein — which means they're easy on your system.

Benefits of almonds may vary for individuals who regularly work out

Almonds, like other nuts, are a great source of nutrients. They’re high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats (good fats). Almonds are also an excellent source of magnesium and vitamin E.

They have been shown to have many health benefits of almonds, such as lowering cholesterol level and regulating blood sugar level. Almonds can help with exercise recovery by providing the body with healthy fats that can be used as an energy source after workouts. That can help you feel better when exercising again.

Make sure to take advantage of the workout recovery benefits of almonds.

