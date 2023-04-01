Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin that's essential for the proper functioning of the body.

It plays a key role in a wide range of metabolic processes, including synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA) and metabolism of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. In this article, we will take a closer look at the health benefits of Vitamin B5, as well as its food sources.

Vitamin B5 health benefits

Avocado and eggs are good sources of Vitamin B5. (Image via Pexels)

#1 Promotes healthy skin

It plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin. It's a key component of the CoA, which is essential for the production of skin cells. Topical applications of pantothenic acid can help reduce acne and improve overall skin health.

#2 Boosts energy

Chicken is a great source of this nutreient. (Image via Unsplash/ Artem Beliaikin)

Vitamin B5 is involved in the production of energy from food. It helps convert fats, proteins and carbohydrates from food into usable energy for the body. That makes pantothenic acid important for maintaining overall energy level and preventing fatigue.

#3 Supports brain health

It's also important for brain health. It helps synthesize neurotransmitters like acetylcholine, which is essential for proper brain function. Pantothenic acid supplementation may improve cognitive function and memory in elderly individuals.

#4 Reduces stress

This vitamin has been shown to have a calming effect on the body and may help reduce stress levels. It helps regulate production of stress hormones like cortisol, which can harm overall health if produced in excess.

#5 Improves digestive health

Brown rice is rich in vitamin B5. (Image via Unsplash/ Christopher Alvarenga)

This vitamin is important for digestive health too, as it helps synthesize enzymes that are involved in food digestion. It also plays a role in production of stomach acid, which is essential for food breakdown.

#6 Supports heart health

It's important for maintaining heart health. It helps in metabolism of fats and cholesterol, which can contribute to build-up of plaque in the arteries. Adequate intake of pantothenic acids may help lower risk of heart disease.

#7 Regulates hormones

This vitamin is involved in production of hormones like testosterone, estrogen and progesterone. It helps regulate their synthesis and balance their levels in the body. That makes pantothenic acid important for maintaining overall hormonal balance and preventing hormonal imbalances that can lead to various health problems.

Food sources of vitamin B5

Mushrooms are rich in pantothenic acid. (Image via Pexels)

Whole grains (brown rice, whole wheat, oats) Meat (organ meats, poultry, beef) Fish (salmon, tuna) Vegetables (sweet potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms) Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt) Legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans) Eggs Nuts (peanuts, almonds, cashews) Seeds (sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds) Avocado

Vitamin B5 is an essential nutrient that's required for numerous biochemical processes in the body. It plays a crucial role in energy metabolism, hormone synthesis and skin health, among other functions.

Although deficiency of vitamin B5 nutrient is rare, it can lead to various health problems. It's important to ensure adequate intake of this vitamin through a balanced diet or supplementation, especially for individuals with certain medical conditions or deficiencies.

