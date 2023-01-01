Healthy Energy Drinks That Will Fuel You Up In 2023

When it comes to choosing the right healthy energy drinks, are endless options and flavors in the market confusing you? If so, you have just come to the right place at the right moment.

It is a well-known fact that the majority of energy drinks are not good for our overall health. We've been warned to avoid them mainly because of their high sugar levels and high caffeine content. In fact, energy drinks can contain dangerously high amounts of caffeine, even in sugar-free variants.

Repeated consumption of high amounts of caffeine, along with the other strange additives thrown into these drinks, has been linked in studies related to high blood pressure and heart issues.

However, worry not as there are better and superior products available on the market now that contain fewer calories and less sugar and caffeine, while being replete with healthy vitamins and minerals. Continue reading to discover healthy energy drinks that you can purchase at any grocery shop.

Healthy Energy Drinks to Try in 2023

You can choose from a variety of healthy energy drinks now available by looking through the list below:

1) Zoa+ Pre-Workout Energy

Your energy drink may provide you with a little pick-me-up, but what if it could assist your healthy lifestyle even more? ZOA+ is a pre-workout energy drink that is packed with 200 mg of caffeine from green tea and unroasted coffee beans, as well as vitamins C and B for immune support, potassium and magnesium for electrolyte balance, and vitamin C for mental focus. It has just 15 calories and contains no sugar.

Despite being healthy, these drinks are recommended in moderation. (Image via Unsplash/ Thom Masat)

2) Zevia Zero Calorie Energy

Zevia got a headstart in the beverage industry with their stevia-based soda substitutes, so moving into the healthy energy drink market was a logical progression for them. Their energy drink is non-GMO certified, devoid of artificial colors and preservatives, contains no sugar, and comes in 12-ounce cans with 120 mg of organic caffeine.

Zevia's energy drinks are sweetened with stevia-leaf extract, which, while it has an odd, chemical-like flavor, won't cause blood sugar levels to rise and is safe to consume while on the ketogenic diet.

3) Guayaki Organic Yerba Mate

A mainstay of South American culture for a long while, the Yerba Mate is a kind of tea brewed from the naturally energizing leaves of the yerba mate tree, a member of the Holly Tree family. The website for Guayaki claims that the drink provides the same amount of caffeine as coffee, the same health advantages as tea, and the same euphoric effects as chocolate.

Be mindful of caffeine content in your drink. (Image via Unsplash/ Annie Spratt)

To offset some of the bitterness, several types also pack a ton of sugar into their ingredients.

4) Celsius Live Fit

One of the simplest and most healthy drinks at the supermarket is Celsius Live Fit. The idea that this energy drink is a fitness aid has made it popular among fitness enthusiasts. It tries to boost metabolism and energy levels before exercising, while the manufacturer claims that using this purported "dietary supplement" along with exercise may increase your body fat burn.

According to the beverage manufacturer, each can of Celsius is sugar-free, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and kosher. High fructose corn syrup, aspartame, and artificial food colorings—all unhealthy additives frequently found in processed foods made in the United States—are not present in their drinks.

5) EBOOST Super Fuel

Since EBOOST Super Fuel is an all-in-one product, it is also keto-friendly and free of GMOs in addition to being delicious. With 100 milligrams of naturally occurring caffeine, primarily from botanicals, this drink is pretty potent. Great combinations of important vitamins and minerals are also present in this drink.

Electrolytes like potassium, which promotes hydration, are one of the additional advantages of EBOOST, making it suitable as both a sports drink and an energy booster.

Healthy drinks contain great combinations of important vitamins and minerals. (Image via Pexels. Kaboompics .com)

Orange Mango, Ginger Lime, and Strawberry Lemonade are the three delicious flavors available.

Conclusion

It is important to remember that drinking energy drinks in excess is not recommended. This is because some energy drinks have significant sugar and caffeine content, although there are plenty of healthy energy drinks on the market with little to no sugar and a moderate amount of caffeine. These energy drinks are less harmful to your health than others.

Poll : 0 votes