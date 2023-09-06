Healthy Hair Brushing Tips: How to Brush Your Hair the Right Way

Sometimes the easiest tasks are the toughest to perform the right way, and the same goes with hair brushing. While most of us brush our hair almost daily, there is indeed a proper way to do it. You can have a hard time getting sufficient growth and strength in your locks without correct maintenance and good hair routines.

Taking care of hair involves more than just using the appropriate products. How you brush it is the first step. If you're wondering if hair brushing encourages hair development, the answer is yes. It enhances the health, appearance, and luster of your hair. By changing the way you brush, you can improve the look and feel of your hair.

The manner of brushing hair depends on the type of hair you have—thickness, texture, and length. Also, depending on your hair type, there are several brush types you should use.

Correct way of hair brushing

Choosing right brush for your hair is important. (Image via Pexels/ August De Richelieu)

1. Choosing the right brush

Choosing the appropriate brush or comb is the first step in good hair brushing.

Paddle brush: A paddle brush with wide bristles is ideal for straight or wavy hair. It is perfect for detangling and smoothing your hair.

Wide-tooth comb: Curly or coiled hair benefits from using a wide-tooth comb to detangle since it reduces breaking.

Boar bristle brush: These brushes work wonders in spreading your hair's natural sebum (scalp oils) throughout it, which enhances shine and general hair health.

2. Brush before washing

It's a good idea to carefully brush your hair to get rid of any tangles or knots before jumping in the shower. This will improve the effectiveness of the shampooing and conditioning procedure and lower the possibility of tangling after washing.

3. Start from the bottom

Always begin at the tips of your hair and brush your way up to the roots. With this technique, you can avoid pulling and breaking hair while also putting less strain on your scalp.

4. Be gentle

Gentle hair brushing improves hair health. (Image via Unsplash/ Curology)

Be gentle and patient when brushing your hair. Avoid vigorous brushing because it can break your hair, especially when it's wet. Strokes that are slow and methodical are safer for your hair and more productive.

5. Don’t brush wet hair

Brushing wet hair just after bathing can result in severe breaking since wet hair is more brittle than dry hair. Instead, carefully untangle your hair while it's still damp with a wide-tooth comb. If you must brush wet hair, use a brush made specifically for wet hair, start at the tips, and work your way up gently.

6. Avoid excessive brushing

When you brush your hair, you increase blood flow to the scalp, which encourages hair growth and spreads natural oils. However, overbrushing can stimulate the scalp and promote oil production, which could make your hair oily. To maintain the health of your hair, try to brush for a few minutes each day.

Benefits of hair brushing

Proper brushing of hair is extremely important for hair care. (Image via Unsplash/ Averie Woodard)

Incorporating brushing into your hair care routine is a good way of hair maintenance for optimal hair hygiene as it may help improve hair health, and enhance grooming, thus leaving you with beautiful locks. Regular hair brushing helps to detangle hair and prevents knots, increases blood flow to the scalp, which encourages hair growth and good scalp health.

It aids in the distribution of sebum, or natural scalp oil, from the roots to the tips of your hair, thus, nourishing and enhancing shine. Brushing also keeps the scalp clean and fresh by removing product residue, debris, and dust.

The maintenance of healthy and beautiful hair begins with proper hair brushing. You can keep your hair strong, lustrous, and damage-free by using the proper brush, brushing gently, and paying attention to the instructions. Remember that maintaining your "crowning glory" requires a little bit of care and attention.