Hemp Milk: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

A non-dairy beverage, hemp milk is created by combining water with hemp (Cannabis sativa) plant seeds. It has a creamy texture and an earthy, nutty flavor.

In coffee, tea, cereal, smoothies, and any other recipe that asks for milk, you can use hemp milk instead of cow's milk. People who avoid dairy products and those who have nut allergies should choose hemp milk.

Due to the fact that both hemp and marijuana are plants that belong to the Cannabis sativa family, there is some worry that drinking hemp milk will make you feel "high." However, compared to marijuana strains, hemp has lesser cannabinoid content. Additionally, rather than seeds, cannabinoids are primarily found in the blossoms. As a result, hemp seeds and consequently hemp milk won't get you high.

Nutritional profile of Hemp milk

Proteins, good fats, and other nutrients are found in abundance in hemp milk. In fact, compared to popular plant-based milks like rice and almond milk, hemp milk contains more protein and good fats. Hemp milk has about the same amount of fat but fewer calories, less protein, and fewer carbohydrates than cow's milk.

The following nutrients can be found in one cup (250 g) of the original hemp milk:

130 calories

4 g protein

3 g fat

20 g of carbohydrates

1 g of fiber

15 g of sugar

Additionally, hemp milk offers protien that is easily absorbed and utilized. It is one of the few complete plant proteins that contains all of the necessary amino acids people require in their diet.

Health benefits of Hemp milk

There are a number of health advantages to eating foods manufactured from the hemp plant, according to studies on hemp seeds and hemp oil. Although there isn't much research on the advantages of hemp milk in particular, since hemp milk is created from hemp seeds, it may theoretically have comparable benefits.

1) May reduce inflammation

Both alpha-linolenic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid, and linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid, serve important roles in the body, including reducing inflammation. The drawback is that since the body cannot naturally generate them, we must obtain them from diet or supplements.

The ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids in hemp milk is 3:1. However, hemp milk's fatty acid composition isn't the sole factor that makes it an anti-inflammatory diet. Important amino acids like arginine, which can help reduce inflammation in the body, are found in hemp seeds.

2) Provides calcium

A cup of hemp milk contains around 30% of the calcium that is necessary for daily consumption. It might be challenging for those who follow a dairy-free diet to consume adequate calcium. You'll need to include additional calcium-rich items in your diet.

According to research, consuming non-dairy milk can help you receive enough of this crucial mineral, which supports the health of your bones, encourages cardiovascular health, and even helps you lose weight.

3) May prevent Vitamin B12 deficiency

Due to improper absorption or a diet lacking in foods high in the substance, some people may have decreased levels of vitamin B12. It is recommended to take a vitamin B12 supplement or look for foods like hemp milk that have been fortified with it if you are older, vegetarian, vegan, have had gastrointestinal surgery, or have a digestive illness like celiac disease or Crohn's disease.

A lack of vitamin B12 can result in a variety of symptoms, such as weakness, constipation, appetite loss, weight loss, and balance issues. It can also harm the nerves, therefore it's critical to get treatment as soon as possible.

4) May support heart health

A study suggests that hemp seeds help enhance heart health. In a published assessment of the literature, the authors state that numerous animal experiments have been done and that scientific progress has been modest. The omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in hemp seeds, however, may help to improve cardiovascular health, according to these studies.

5) May improve skin health

Hemp milk contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which boost the skin's immunological response.

Atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, systemic lupus erythematosus (an autoimmune illness), and melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer are among the skin conditions for which these unsaturated fatty acids have shown promise as safe supplementary therapy. It was also discovered that they helped in wound healing.

6) May improve bone density

You can maintain strong, healthy bones by drinking fortified hemp milk, which contains calcium. It may also help prevent osteoporosis, a disease that weakens the bones and increases the risk of fractures.

Low bone mass and increased fracture rates are linked to poor calcium consumption throughout life. National nutrition surveys reveal that the majority of people do not consume the recommended amounts of calcium required for bone growth and maintenance.

To absorb calcium, the body needs vitamin D. Therefore, vitamin D in some kinds of fortified hemp milk is essential for the health of your bones. By getting some sun, you can raise your vitamin D levels. But since exposure to the sun can raise your chances of developing skin cancer, consuming it is recommended.

