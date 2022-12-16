You can get hemp seed nutrition facts in a variety of ways, as the seeds are a very popular ingredient used in an ever-growing number of health-promoting products.

However, do you know that you can eat them as they are? Hemp seeds have also been called one of nature's perfect superfoods, as they have an impressive nutritional profile — in addition to being delicious and easy to add to your diet. Hemp seed offers benefits that range from improved skin health to heart health.

Hemp Seed Nutrition

When you're looking for a nutritious and delicious way to start your day, reach for hemp seeds. These little seeds are packed with nutrients and contain all ten essential amino acids.

A mere three tablespoons of hemp seeds contains:

166 calories, 10 grams of protein

14 grams of anti-inflammatory fats

2.5 grams of carbs—which includes 1 gram of fiber.

They provide 100% DV for manganese, which is needed to maintain strong bones and produce collagen for healthy skin and joints. In addition to protein, they also provide a significant amount of zinc, an important mineral that plays a role in immune function and energy production.

Health Benefits

Hemp seeds have many nutritional benefits and may also provide a range of health benefits. Some of them include:

1) Reduce Inflammation

Hemp is a rich source of omega-3 and gamma linolenic acid (GLA), which can help reduce inflammation. However, recent studies suggest that GLA might not be as potent an anti-inflammatory as was once thought; more research is needed on humans.

2) Improve Skin Health

Acne and atopic dermatitis may be linked to inflammation; hemp seed oil's anti-inflammatory compounds may help manage and reduce these symptoms.

Omega-3s, which are high in hemp seeds, were linked to improved acne symptoms in a 2018 study. More research is needed to determine the extent of their effects on skin diseases, though.

3) Boost Heart Health

Hemp seeds are a rich source of healthful fatty acids, including omega-3s. They also contain arginine, which produces nitric oxide that help keep the arteries and veins open. You can reduce risk of heart failure by having hemp seeds, following a healthy diet, and getting plenty of exercise.

4) Boost Brain Health

Researchers have found out that hemp seed extract may have antioxidant effects, likely due to its cannabidiol content. They suggest that CBD and other compounds in the seeds may help protect the brain and reduce inflammation and pain.

How to Incorporate Hemp Seed into Your Diet?

Whole hemp seeds are easier to find than the raw, shelled variety. You can purchase whole or shelled hemp seeds at many grocery and health food stores, as well as through mail order.

Whole hemp seeds are a healthy addition to many baked goods, as they contain a high amount of protein, which also makes them useful in vegetarian diets.

Here are some suggestions for including hemp seeds in your diet:

Sprinkle them on cereal, yogurt, or smoothies.

Add them to baked goods rich in omega-3s.

Make hemp milk at home by grinding whole seeds and adding them to water and other ingredients.

Sprinkle hemp seeds on salads with other nuts or seeds.

You can find hemp seeds in supermarkets, health food stores, and online.

Other Ways to Enjoy Hemp

Hemp can be consumed in the forms of oil, milk, and protein powder — each offering its own nutritional benefits. Add cold-pressed hemp seed oil to chilled dishes like smoothies, salad dressing, pesto and cold marinated veggie sides. Like hemp seeds, the oil contains beneficial anti-inflammatory fat.

Hemp milk can be used in coffee, smoothies, cereal, or overnight oats. Hemp protein is also available and can be used in smoothies, pancakes, oatmeal, energy balls, baked goods, chia pudding and even savory blended soups. Both hemp seeds and hemp protein contain key nutrients such as manganese, magnesium, and zinc.

Wrapping Up

Hemp can provide a wealth of health benefits to those who regularly consume it. It's also incredibly affordable and versatile, which makes it a good choice for regular consumption.

If you haven’t already begun to add hemp seeds to your diet, now is the righttime to start. If you have already tried them, try some different ways to incorporate them into your diet. Your body may thank you for that.

