Herbal supplements for anxiety for a better tomorrow

If you suffer from anxiety, you may know the feeling and the fear associated with it. Herbal supplements for anxiety may help you manage this condition.

Many who suffer from this condition prefer herbal remedies over other medications. These remedies can decrease anxiety levels and help you calm down whenever you feel nervous. Further, they are also cheap and easy to get, and may not always come with as many side effects as compared to medicines that are regularly prescribed.

If you are looking for alternative sources to treat your anxiety concerns, you can consult your healthcare provider and take herbal supplements for anxiety.

5 Herbal supplements for anxiety

1. Lavender

Herbal supplements for anxiety: Lavender (Image by Annie Spratt/Unsplash)

Lavender is more than just a plant with a beautiful aroma. The flowers of this plant are purple and are often used in tea, as an oil, or as a perfume. It can help get rid of insomnia, which is especially beneficial, since anxiety may make it difficult for many to sleep at night.

We plan to overthink or worry about things beyond our control, and as our minds spiral, it becomes hard to fall asleep. Using lavender can calm our nerves and cool our brains without sedating us, and you can even inhale lavender. Interestingly, the effects are short-term but impressive.

Lavender is also used in aromatherapy. In this therapy, this herbal supplement for anxiety is used to improve mood and relax the human body by lessening pain.

2. Lemon balm

Herbal supplement for anxiety: Lemon balm (Image by Phillip Larking/Unsplash)

This balm also comes from the same family as lavender. The leaves of this plant smell slightly lemon-ish. This aroma can help you reduce your anxiety, and it can help you sleep better and also digest food properly. You can infuse it in a drink or have it as a medicine. There is lemon balm oil too which plays an important role in aromatherapy massages.

This balm can also be used to treat a cold. However, do not overuse this balm as it can have a lot of side effects. Go to a doctor and ask for the correct dosage before using it.

3. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha can remove chronic stress (Image by Elisa Ventur/Unsplash)

This herb can be used to treat chronic stress, as it comes from a group of herbs named adaptogens. Ashwagandha can help you sleep better and also get rid of anxiety. It is very commonly used in Indian medicine to treat diseases as part of Ayurveda.

By improving brain function, this herb can apparently increase attention and focus as well. This makes the brain more efficient, offering clarity, which can, in turn, reduce stress and also reduce stress response in the body by lessening the activity of HPA (Hypothalamic Pituitary Gland). This herb is also known to increase strength and boost testosterone and libido in men.

4. Chamomile

Chamomile tea can give relief from anxiety (Image by Irene Ivantsova/Unsplash)

You must have heard about the benefits of chamomile tea. It can calm your anxiety levels, ranging from moderate to severe. The beverage made from chamomile can improve the quality of sleep and prevent insomnia.

It comes in the form of tablets, oils, and creams too, but tea infused with chamomile is the most popular way of consuming it. It can also cure a lot of diseases like fever, inflammation, nausea, and many more.

5. Chasteberry

Herbal supplements for anxiety: Chasteberry can help you to get relief from PMS pain (Image by Sydney Sims/Unsplash)

If you are a woman experiencing anxiety as part of your PMS symptoms or just before your period, then chasteberry is for you. This herb offers relief during menopause and improves sleep and moods, regularizing the period cycle as well. This can make women plan their pregnancy right by knowing when they will ovulate.

The herbal supplement for anxiety can also cause lower stress levels, decrease fatigue, and help prevent headaches. It can also cause more dopamine secretion, which can help you feel more motivated and help you fight depression. However, this fruit also has its side effects and must be used in the correct dosage.

You can get these herbal supplements for anxiety in liquid or tablet form.

Remember that these herbal supplements for anxiety should be used as a side treatment, and one should not rely on them completely. Try and talk to your closest ones about your anxiety, and go to a mental health therapist for better results.