Here are 7 foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

Wondering what foods to avoid if you have kidney stones? Dietary choices can be hard when you are suffering from this condition. These stones form when minerals and salts solidify inside the kidneys and cause pain in the abdomen. Stones can be very painful and you may even feel nauseated. You can also have a problem urinating or you can even be passing blood along with urine.

Imagine urinating small stones out. When you urinate and the stones pass out, it can be really painful. Increasing your fluid intake can help you get rid of them. If it does not go, you will need further medical intervention.

Are you going through such pain? Then get in touch with a doctor. Let us now look at foods to avoid if you have kidney stones.

Foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

1. Coffee

Avoid drinking this beverage as it comes under the foods to avoid if you have kidney stones or suffer from a nephrolith. It can be toxic to the body as it can dehydrate you. The main cause of these stones is less water in the body. If you urinate more, then water will leave your body, making the condition worse.

Avoid excess caffeine or products containing caffeine. You can drink in moderation but it is better not to. Avoid cola and dark chocolate too.

2. Salty Food

We often use salt in our foods. Consuming foods that contain a lot of salt can boost your sodium levels. Once that happens, you lose more calcium in your urine. This can increase the risk of kidney stones. Thus, whenever you are cooking put less salt.

If you want to have something from outside or are ordering a meal, call them and tell them to put less salt. For packed foods, check the sodium chloride content and only eat if less.

3. Berries

Do not eat berries that are rich in oxalates. You might think them to be healthy and yes they are. But when you have stones in your kidneys, it is not recommended to have them. Oxalates can be absorbed in the blood when in excess and can worsen your state. Blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries come under foods to avoid if you have kidney stones.

4. Beef and pork or other meats

Eating these can increase uric acid levels in the body and this acid is another major cause of this disease. Do not eat meat that has high purine levels. Instead, you can try to consume protein in the form of nuts, legumes, and other soy products. They are healthier alternatives compared to the red and fried versions of meat.

5. Potatoes

Potatoes are also rich in oxalates. They are considered healthy too. So what should you do? You can consume potatoes or other vegetables that are rich in oxalates in moderation. One can also consider having them with foods that are rich in calcium, as it will chain with the oxalates and leave the body when you excrete. Thus, no extra oxalates will be left to enter the bloodstream causing more stones or worsening this condition.

6. Sugary foods

You need to avoid sugary foods or beverages as they, too, come under foods to avoid if you have kidney stones. Chocolate, cold drinks, sweets, and many products contain excess sugar. This can cause diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity along with this condition.

Look for alternatives that are sugar-free or have little sugar. Check the nutritional labels always before consumption. If you are cooking at home, try and add some stevia or honey.

7. Calcium-rich foods or supplements

Calcium supplements should be avoided completely as they could be the reason why you have this condition in the first place. There can be too much calcium in the urine because of excess consumption of Ca-rich foods or supplements. This can cause a condition called hypercalciuria.

Supplement these with balanced meals of calcium and oxalates to prevent any chances of disease.

Remember to drink enough water. Have a good diet with proper amounts of calcium, oxalates, potassium, and sodium, and avoid supplements. These stones are easy to treat. You can also drink lemonade or lime and honey with hot water to get rid of this condition slowly. These will make sure that your urine is less concentrated.

You can also try apple cider to dissolve the stones for a faster recovery. Do not forget to consult a healthcare professional if you have any doubts about your condition.