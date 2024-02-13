Here are 8 borage oil benefits

Are skin diseases a part of your life? Say goodbye to them with the help of borage oil benefits. The leaves of the plant from which this oil is extracted are edible. Coconut, olive, and almond products are very commonly used for healthy skin. However, if you want to fight inflammation and skin issues, this oil comes into play.

There are tons of borage oil benefits. For ages, this oil has been used in Europe for making herbal medicines. This supplement can be used on both the body and hair and also as a sedative. Often, this oil is found in foods and skin care products. It is also called starflower oil as the flower of this plant is blue-star shaped.

Let us know about borage oil benefits now.

Borage Oil benefits

Borage oil is extracted from this plant (Image by Gary J Stearman/Unsplash)

The oil is extracted from the seeds of the Borago Officinalis plant. Being rich in fatty acids (GLA), it is anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous. It also protects and restores DNA. Flowers and leaves are also used for medicinal purposes.

To treat coughs, colds, and swelling. It is mainly grown in the Mediterranean region. Borage can be added to stews, salads, and many other dishes.

Let us see the possible Borage oil benefits now.

1. Can lessen inflammation

Borage oil benefits: Reduces skin inflammation (Image by Nsey Benajah/Unsplash)

Borage oil is a storehouse of GLA fatty acid. This fatty acid reduces inflammation and also regulates metabolism. Thus, there is better healing, which leads to reduced inflammation. You can use it when you have dry and inflamed skin for soothing effects.

2. Helpful in treating conditions like rosacea

Borage oil benefits: Eliminates Rosacea (Image by Eric Vieira/Unsplash)

In this skin condition, there is flushing or redness seen mainly on the face. With the help of borage oil, the fatty acids can fight against pimples and improve your skin from conditions like rosacea.

3. Reduces acne

Borage oil benefits: Can help to reduce acne and spots on the skin (Image by Jakayla Toney/Unsplash)

Once again with the properties of anti-inflammation and being rich in GLA, this product can be used against acne breakouts and developing a rash or spots. To heal acne this is one of the best products on the market. It hydrates the skin and balances natural sebum levels.

4. Speeds up wound healing

It can speed up wound healing and improve skin elasticity (Image by Alexander Grey/Unsplash)

The product has antioxidant properties that help prevent damage from free radicals. It repairs damaged cells in the body and also helps eliminate cancer in rare cases.

5. Reduces skin redness

Reduces skin redness (Image by Aedrian/Unsplash)

It calms your skin down with its soothing and cooling effect. BO does not over-oil the skin and without clogging the pores, it provides the skin with the moisturization it needs. This clears the skin and reduces redness. You can also have a cold water bath to reduce redness if you do not possess this particular oil.

6. Treats rheumatoid arthritis

Provides relief against knee pain (Image by Jasmin Schreiber/Unsplash)

The essential nutrients and fatty acids in this oil can give you relief from joint pain and conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. You have to use it with other pain medications to get the best results. Usually, it takes a few weeks or months for the results to show. So be patient.

7. Reduces pain when used as a sedative, including breast and joint pain

Borage oil benefits: Reduces anxiety and helps to stay calm (Image by Christopher Ott/Unsplash)

One of the benefits of borage oil is that it can be used as a tranquilizer to lessen pain caused by inflammation. It also helps to reduce anxiety and stress and is often used in native healing.

8. Improves lung health and promotes healthy growth in premature children

Boosts growth in premature babies (Image by Alexander Grey/Unsplash)

Borage oil has been shown to improve growth and development in premature kids. The omega-6 essential fatty acids help in the development of the CNS and also boost growth. It reduces inflammation in the lungs and provides relief from coughs, colds, and the flu.

Many of these benefits do not have enough scientific claims but user feedback says that they benefit from this oil. Always take a patch test before you start using this oil and ask a healthcare professional if you witness any of the above.

Wrapping up: Should you use this oil?

GLA is an essential fatty acid and the body does not produce GLA. This oil is a plethora of this acid. You can take this oil in safe quantities. You can take it with your meal, or in capsule form, daily 1-2 grams.

Many skin care products also have this oil in them. More study and research have to be done to find out about the borage oil benefits and any of the adverse effects it can cause. If you are using this oil and face any form of side effect, stop immediately.