Here are the A2 Milk benefits and drawbacks

A2 milk benefits are making it popular among youth. The milk type comes with several health benefits and is very nutritious. We all love drinking chocolate milk or almond milk. They are very delicious but they can also contain a lot of sugar and are high in calories. Therefore, it is not a recommended drink by nutritionists.

A2 milk is more nutritious. It is made with a special technique. Compared to normal milk, A2 milk contains less saturated fat type. However, if you are planning to switch from normal to A2 milk, it is important to understand if it is worth the change.

Milk comes with advantages and disadvantages. Let us understand this milk type and the A2 benefits and drawbacks and then decide if we should consume A2 milk.

What is A2 milk?

Dalat A2 milk with its many benefits (Image by Shinn Tiunn/Unsplash)

A2 or alpha-lactalbumin is a type of whey protein. Cow milk that only contains A2 beta-casein protein is A2 milk. In India and Africa, most of the dairy that is produced is of the A2 kind. Cow milk is available in two types, A1 and A2. The latter is the superior one.

A2 Milk benefits

Lose weight with the A2 milk benefits (Image by Total Shape/Unsplash)

1. Better bone health

Drinking this milk will make your bones stronger. The proteins, vitamins, and minerals will stop bone from aging and will increase bone density. Being rich in calcium, it strengthens the whole body.

2. Builds stronger immunity

The Vitamin A present in this milk can help to build a better immune system and also maintain healthy bones, skin, and teeth.

3. Weight loss

Linoleic acid in this milk helps with weight loss and also promotes better heart health. Being less in calorific content and less unsaturated fats, it is also a healthy beverage.

4. Improved eye health

Drinking this milk can help you have better eyesight. Iron and Vitamin 12 boost eye health.

5. Super rich in vitamins

It is rich in vitamins B12, vitamin D, and several other vitamins. All these vitamins significantly contribute to better health. There are several other A2 milk benefits for the human body. Only a few are mentioned above.

Drawbacks of A2 milk

Are you lactose intolerant? Then you cannot enjoy the A2 milk benefits (Image by Joanna Kosinska/Unsplash)

We have seen the A2 milk benefits and let us come to the other side of the coin. People who are lactose intolerant cannot drink this or any other kind of milk or milk-based product.

Other than this, there are no other drawbacks to date about this milk type as it is new and more research has to be conducted to talk about its downsides. It is considered safe and healthy.

Which milk type should you choose?

Choose A2 milk with closed eyes (Image by The Humble Co./Unsplash)

A2 milk might be easy to digest if you have difficulties digesting A1 milk. There are fewer stomach issues and less inflammation compared to other milk types. The levels of calcium and protein are also higher. It also has fewer calories. Because of the many benefits of A2 milk, it should be your first milk choice.

A2 milk benefits make it the best pick of milk because it is pure in form. If you are looking to switch to a better milk type, choose this one. If you are lactose intolerant you can go for lactose-free cow milk or drink coconut, almond, cashew, or whichever milk suits your tastebuds. Milk is the elixir of life and life is short so do not forget to drink it and become your version of SUPERMAN.