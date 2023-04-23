Exploring different types of milk: Which one is the best?

Understanding the nutritional properties and health benefits of different types of milk will help you choose the right one for yourself. Milk and milk alternatives are popular, but choosing the right one can be a headache, considering an overload of information on social media.

When choosing the right milk for you, it's essential to understand their composition and know the nutrients they hold. Whether you're vegan or a lactovegetarian, it's essential to differentiate between plant-based options as well. In this article, we bring you a list of types of milk along with their nutritional facts.

Different types of milk

Here are the different types of milk you will likely find in the market:

1) Dairy

Cow milk is the most commonly consumed dairy milk and is a good source of high-quality protein. Goat and buffalo milk are also consumed by many.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, an 8-ounce (240-ml) serving of whole milk provides:

Calories: 149 kcal

149 kcal Protein: 8 grams

8 grams Carbs: 12 grams

12 grams Fat: 8 grams

8 grams Vitamin D: 24% of the DV

24% of the DV Calcium: 28% of the DV

28% of the DV Riboflavin : 26% of the DV

: 26% of the DV Phosphorus: 22% of the DV

22% of the DV Vitamin B12: 18% of the DV

18% of the DV Selenium: 13% of the DV

13% of the DV Potassium: 10% of the DV

Cow milk is a rich source of bioavailable nutrients, including calcium, vitamin A and vitamin D.

Commercially available milk is also fortified with additional vitamins A and D. It has to be kept in mind that cow milk contains lactose and might not be suitable for people with lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance can cause bloating, stomach pain, gas formation and discomfort.

Meanwhile, some people do not consume dairy for spiritual and ethical reasons, such as vegans. People allergic to milk lactalbumin can't consume dairy, too. Milk alternatives that are safe for lactose-intolerant individuals are discussed below.

2) Almond milk

Almond milk is among the low-carb plant-based types of milk allowed in keto, paleo, and Mediterranean diets.

A cup (approximately 240 ml) of almond milk contains:

Calories: 39

39 Fat: 3 grams

3 grams Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Carbs: 3.5 grams

3.5 grams Fiber: 0.5 grams

0.5 grams Calcium: 24% of the Daily Value (DV)

24% of the Daily Value (DV) Potassium: 4% of the DV

4% of the DV Vitamin D: 18% of the DV

18% of the DV Vitamin E: 110% of the DV

Hundred grams of unprocessed almond milk contains as low as 0.3 grams of carbs, making it amazing for weight loss and blood glucose management.

It does not contain lactose and is hence safe for lactose-intolerant individuals. It's vegan and is an excellent source of plant-based vitamin E.

3) Coconut milk

Coconut milk is popular among keto types of milk alternatives. It has a creamy texture and contains healthy fats, known as medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundred grams of coconut milk contains:

Calories: 30 kcal

30 kcal Fat: 3.2 grams

3.2 grams Sodium: 2 mg

2 mg Carbohydrates: 0.4 g

0.4 g Fiber: 0 gram

0 gram Sugars: 0 gram

0 gram Protein: 0.3 grams

0.3 grams Manganese: 0.12 mg

0.12 mg Copper: 0.03 mg

0.03 mg Iron: 0.5 mg

0.5 mg Magnesium: 6.9 mg

Coconuts are among the foods with MCTs and are an amazing source of energy. Saturated fats present in coconut milk are extremely beneficial for health.

4) Oat milk

Oat milk is a popular type of milk alternative for weight loss. It has several nutrients from the oats and has a light taste.

A cup of oat milk contains:

Calories: 120 kcal

120 kcal Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Fat: 5 grams

5 grams Carbs: 16 grams

16 grams Dietary fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Vitamin B12: 50% of the Daily Value (DV)

50% of the Daily Value (DV) Riboflavin: 45% of the DV

45% of the DV Calcium: 25% of the DV

25% of the DV Phosphorus: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Vitamin D: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Vitamin A: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Potassium: 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Iron: 2% of the DV

Oats are naturally lactose-free and do not contain any gluten, which means oat milk is completely safe for lactose-intolerant individuals and people with gluten allergies. It's among the best vegan types of milk.

What are the healthiest types of milk?

Comparing the different types of milk gives an insight into the differences in their nutritional profiles.

Based on the nutritional profile, it can be said that regular dairy provides highly bioavailable nutrients, while the bioavailability of nutrients in vegan types of milk is low. If you're not a vegan and not intolerant to dairy, cow milk is the healthiest choice for you.

However, some people might have lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, hence plant-based types of milk are considered best for them.

