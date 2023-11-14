Here is how denying your anxiety is making it worse!

While anxiety may affect many people, a lot of us may find ourselves denying its existence. This is also because denying internal concerns is much easier than denying physical concerns. While the reaching out for help for mental health conditions has become less of a taboo these days, we still have a long way to go. Sometimes, we may acknowledge that we are not well, but at other times, we may also end up denying our condition.

It is not uncommon to find that anxiety and denial go hand in hand. This is also true for other conditions as well. Many of us may feel that since anxiety is not in the body, it doesn't make sense to address it. Or, rather, that since its a product of our minds, we can take care of it on our own. However, this is not true in all cases. The amount of focus we reserve for our physical health should be extended to taking better care of our mental health as well.

One of the first steps is becoming aware and accepting that this condition exists. Recognition then helps you recover from intense and excessive worries.

Why do we find it difficult to address our underlying emotional concerns? (Image via Vecteezy/ Wiktoria Kolosovska)

Why do we engage in anxiety denial?

Sometimes it can be easier to be in denial of our own illnesses. (Image via Vecteezy/ Rasel Ahmed)

Worries and tension can begin anywhere. It may result from stressful situations at the workplace or interpersonal relationships. Sometimes, it can last for a while, but at other times it may continue to haunt and worry us.

Let's understand this better with an example. You are working in the office, when suddenly everyone at work starts messaging you about pending tasks. You are trying to respond to all of those when your boss comes in with another pile of documents.

You start feeling restless, your thoughts seem to be spiraling, and you feel extremely overwhelmed. This is the starting point of a panic attack. The next time you enter the office, you feel the anxiety creeping back in, even though you might be in a completely different situation.

While this is not the case for everyone, worries can be intense and can also significantly impact our day-to-day lives. As a result, you may decide to ignore your worries and complete work on time.

What are the consequences of neglecting anxiety?

We often find ourselves denying inner evils. (Image via Vecteezy/ Andrii Shevchuk)

Denial is a defense mechanism. It protects us from our innermost feelings. When we see tension and nervousness creeping in, we feel like denying it. While you may feel better temporarily, in the long run, it can further translate into other areas of your life. In fact, unaddressed worries can turn into anxiety disorders.

This may also further translate into other physical conditions. You may experience regular headaches, digestion issues, muscle tension, and the list goes on. The consequences of denial are much greater than the advantages it offers.

Acknowledging that you are experiencing a mental health concern is not a sign of weakness. Instead, it shows your strength. Early recognition increases the chances of quicker recovery. If you feel that you have been neglecting anxiety for some time, it may be best to reach out for help. This help can be professional or personal, just try to start somewhere.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.