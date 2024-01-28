Here is everything you need to know about the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan

The 20:4 intermittent fasting plan is a very simple meal plan. In the 20:4 intermittent fasting meal plan, you fast for 20 hours and eat within a four-hour window. It is just like any other form of intermittent fasting but more advanced. The 16:8 intermittent fasting plan is the most common one, that health-conscious people follow. However, the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan is more intensive and rewarding.

There are many kinds of intermittent fasting, which include 16:8, 14:10, OMAD, and a few more. If you are new to this kind of fasting and diet, you may not have heard of the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan. It is very similar to the OMAD diet. If you are interested in a healthy lifestyle and want to challenge yourself, then dive into this article with me to find out everything about the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan.

What is the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan?

Eating within a 4-hour eating window

In this plan, you fast for 20 hours and eat during a four-hour window. The diet or meal plan is also called the "warrior diet." In this diet, you do not have to focus on what you are eating but have to focus on when you are eating. The diet became popular in the 2000s. It was introduced by Ori Hofmekler who made this diet based on his interpretation of living like an ancient warrior.

There are two different versions of this diet. One is the warrior diet, where there have to be workouts done throughout the day. Meanwhile, during the 20 hours of fasting time, raw fruits and dairy products can be consumed and there is a feast after the 20-hour fasting window. The other version is Clean 20:4 fasting, where no food is allowed. Only coffee and tea are allowed as beverages. Food can only be consumed during the four-hour window.

It is very important to stay hydrated during the 20-hour fasting window, with non-calorific drinks. In the four-hour eating window, healthy and wholesome foods should be selected to make the diet more beneficial and efficient.

How to follow the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan?

The first week is for Detox

Anyone wanting to undertake this diet should follow a three-week meal plan. In the first week, the body has to get rid of unnecessary toxins and detox. Cutting down on carbs and starting to undereat from the time you wake up has to be practiced. In the second week, the main aim of this diet is to enable the body to burn more fat and to produce more energy.

In the third week of getting into this dietary plan, the main motive of the diet is to get the body used to burning carbs for energy. A high-carb or high-protein meal has to be consumed this week. After the third week, these phases can be repeated or alternated.

Benefits of this fasting plan

Helps in losing weight

Reduced inflammation

Weight loss

Maintains blood sugar levels

Cell repair and faster healing

Better brain health

More energy

Better insulin sensitivity

Can slow ageing

Good for the heart

Good for gut health

What are the drawbacks of the 20:4 intermittent fasting plan?

It is not a nutritious meal plan but can be made into one

The main risk in this diet is that there is always a chance of under-consuming the essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for the body. Consuming all of these in such a small eating window is hard. Athletes who engage in a lot of activities need a lot of calories daily. Eating a high-calorie meal at once is not possible for them and is not recommended even.

The meal plan can affect fertility in women. It can also cause low mood, muscle loss, feeling excessive hunger, and irritability in many. Children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and anyone underage should not follow this meal plan.

The 20:4 intermittent fasting plan is a very powerful meal plan and can help you become more healthy and flexible. However, it is not for everyone. Therefore, if you want to follow this meal plan, and make it a part of your weight loss journey, consult a health care provider before starting it.