One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD): Benefits and what to eat

One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) is a type of fasting plan which involves eating only one meal a day, usually at a particular time. The main aim is to restrict the overall caloric intake and promote weight loss. There are other potential health benefits to this diet, including improved heart health and reduced inflammation. This article discusses the health benefits of the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) and how to follow it effectively.

Health Benefits of the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD)

This diet can offer several potential advantages, most of them being similar to the benefits offered by intermittent fasting. Not eating for hours can trigger your body to detoxify itself and perform several maintenance processes. Here are some evidence-based health benefits this diet might offer:

1) Weight Loss Benefits

Reduction in overall caloric intake will definitely cause weight loss. This principle is followed by intermittent fasting. Eating just one balanced meal a day in the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) can give you maintenance calories and you can fast throughout the day and lose weight rapidly.

A low-calorie diet can help with weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Total Shape)

2) Improved insulin sensitivity

The One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) can help you with improved insulin and leptin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that regulates how your body utilizes sugar in the body. Leptin is also known as the hunger hormone. The improved sensitivity of both these hormones is associated with diabetes reversal and weight loss. All other fasting diets offer similar benefits.

3) Detoxification

Not eating for hours gives time for your body to rejuvenate. Your body carries out several processes crucial to the growth and maintenance of body tissues. This diet, along with other types of fasting, can trigger autophagy, the process of producing new cellular components and destroying older ones. However, the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) is not as effective as other more restrictive diets with regard to autophagy.

4) Increases appetite

The One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) can improve your appetite and digestion. If you experience stomach discomfort with frequent eating, this diet can help increase hunger and boost your appetite. Similar methods of fasting also improve digestion and appetite.

Foods to eat and avoid

When following the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD), your meal should mostly consist of whole, nutrient-dense foods. While there are no proper guidelines on what to include or exclude in this diet, it is best to restrict unhealthy foods. It’s essential to ensure that your diet includes a variety of nutritious foods, including:

fruits: berries, citrus fruits, apples, and bananas

berries, citrus fruits, apples, and bananas non-starchy vegetables: kale, collards greens broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, asparagus, and peppers

kale, collards greens broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, asparagus, and peppers starchy vegetables: sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and potatoes

sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and potatoes healthy grains: oats, quinoa, and barley

oats, quinoa, and barley healthy fats: avocados, olive oil, and coconut oil

avocados, olive oil, and coconut oil legumes: peas, chickpeas, lentils, and black beans

peas, chickpeas, lentils, and black beans seeds and nuts: pistachios, walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds

pistachios, walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds nut butters: almond butter, cashew butter, and unsweetened peanut butter

almond butter, cashew butter, and unsweetened peanut butter dairy and plant-based alternatives: plain yogurt, cottage cheese, coconut milk, and cashew milk

plain yogurt, cottage cheese, coconut milk, and cashew milk protein foods: chicken, fish, tofu, and eggs

Try to include a variety of food items to get all the nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Anna Pelzer)

It is also essential to avoid highly processed foods, such as:

fast food

sugary snacks

white bread and other products made from refined flour

sugary cereals and products

soft drinks and sweetened soda

chips and other fried goods

There are no instructions regarding cooking food in the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD). You may prepare meals as per your choice. Consumption of water is permitted during the fasting period.

Can I Follow the One Meal a Day Diet?

If you are not suffering from any prevailing medical conditions that might prevent you from fasting, you can follow the One Meal a Day Diet (OMAD) diet with proper advice from your health professional. If you are facing difficulty while following such a restrictive diet, try out 16:8 intermittent fasting for a few days before transitioning to this diet.

