Water Fasting: Benefits and Risks

Water fasting is a type of fasting method that restricts everything except water. It has recently gained popularity as a quick weight-loss technique. This type of fasting might also help manage several chronic conditions.

Fasting is associated with a phenomenon known as autophagy, a process that degrades old cellular structures and recycles them in the body. Studies are limited, and this fasting way might not be safe for everyone. In this article, we will provide an in-depth review of the benefits and risks of water fasting.

What is Water Fasting?

Usually, the water fasts last 24–72 hours. Without medical supervision, it's not advisable to fast for longer than 72 hours. Water fasts are usually followed for the following reasons:

as a weight loss technique

as a detox technique

preparing for a medical procedure

religious or spiritual reasons

A review paper published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews indicated positive health benefits. Another paper published in the journal Experimental Gerontology also found fasting to be beneficial.

Similar studies have claimed that water fasts are beneficial in reducing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. Several detox diets are based on this principle.

For example, the lemon detox cleanse diet only allows you to drink a mixture of lemon juice, water, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper. This diet is usually followed for up to seven days. However, water fasting for a long time can be dangerous for health.

How to Do Water Fasting?

There're no scientific guidelines for fasting. People suffering from certain medical conditions, including gout and diabetes, must not water fast without medical supervision. Water fasts are also not recommended for older adults, pregnant women, and children.

The steps of water fasting are listed below:

24-72 Hours Fast

It's recommended to drink two to three liters of water per day during a water fast. You may feel weak or dizzy during the day. It's recommended to avoid heavy work or driving during the fast.

Post 72 Hours

It's recommended to break the fast with smaller meals, preferably a smoothie. Large meals should be avoided initially and introduced gradually as per convenience. This phase is important, as the fluid and electrolyte composition of the body undergoes a drastic change.

Potential Benefits of Water Fasting

Fasting can be beneficial to health in certain ways. Potential health benefits include:

1) Improved insulin sensitivity

Water fasting can increase insulin and leptin sensitivity. Insulin and leptin are important hormones that regulate metabolism. Leptin regulates hunger, and insulin regulates the utilization of glucose. Improved insulin sensitivity is associated with a lower risk of obesity. It's also associated with the reversal of type 2 diabetes.

2) Lowered risk of heart disease and cancer

Water fasting is associated with the reduction of triglycerides in the blood. Limited but promising research also suggests that fasting may protect the heart against damage from free radicals.

Free radicals are oxidative molecules that cause cellular damage and chronic inflammation. A study published in Nature Reviews Cancer also found that this type of fasting can suppress the genes responsible for the growth of cancer cells. However, further research is required to establish a strong connection between cancer growth and fasting.

Risks Associated with Water Fasting

Fasting techniques might not be safe for everyone. Many people find fasting methods difficult to follow and uncomfortable. Potential risks of water fasts include:

Muscle loss

Fasting can trigger muscle loss in the body. That could lead to weight loss in a negative way. Body composition is extremely important when it comes to weight loss. Consuming just water for a few days causes more muscle loss than fat loss.

Dehydration

This fasting can cause the loss of electrolytes from the body. That can affect the fluid composition and mineral balance inside and around the cells. Symptoms of dehydration include dizziness, nausea, headaches, constipation, low blood pressure, and fatigue.

Bottom Line

Water fasting can be beneficial in detoxifying the body, but it poses several health risks, including dehydration, muscle loss, and dizziness. If you're planning to water fast, consult your health professional before the fast. People with medical conditions are strictly advised not to start fasting without medical supervision.

