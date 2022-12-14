Full Body Detox: 5 Best Ways to Cleanse Your Body and Feel Great

Full body detox ranges from fasts and specific diets to cleanse juices and mostly involves the use of certain diuretics, minerals, laxatives, and cleansing foods. All these ingredients claim to clear out toxins from the body, aiding in weight loss and improving overall health.

However, one important point to note here is that most detox juices and diets aren’t really accurate, and some are even dangerous. Sure, they work wonders when it comes to weight management, but the weight probably comes back unless there are some serious changes in your lifestyle. Therefore, it's crucial to follow a safe and healthy way to detox the body that can help you maintain excellent health.

Fortunately, there're some safe and natural ways that can help you in full body detox. In this article, we will discuss the five best ways to cleanse the body and renew its detoxification system.

Top ways for full body detox

Read on for five effective ways to help cleanse the body naturally:

1) Drink plenty of water

Drinking water helps flush out toxins from the body. (Photo via Pexels/Lisa Fotios)

Drinking enough water and staying hydrated is one of the best ways to achieve a full body detox. Drinking water is important for general health, but it's incredibly essential for getting rid of toxins from the body.

How much water you need typically depends on your age, physical activity, and other factors, but as a rule of thumb, you must drink approximately 3-4 liters of water per day.

Alongside detoxifying the body, staying hydrated also solves certain skin issues and keeps the body energetic throughout the day. You can also start your day with a glass of lemon water. Lemon helps in digestion and also promotes satiety.

2) Limit smoking and drinking

Alcohol and cigarettes both fill the body with toxins and also affect the organs in different ways.

While drinking impacts the functioning of the liver, which is considered a major detoxification organ in the body, smoking leads to cancer, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung disease, etc.

Limiting or entirely cutting alcohol from your lifestyle is one of the best ways to attain a full body detox and keep the organs functioning strongly.

3) Consume a nutrient-dense diet

Nutrition also plays an important role in keeping the body’s detoxification system working healthily and effectively. For a complete body detox, you must try to include healthier foods in your everyday diet.

That includes foods rich in antioxidants, such as nuts, beetroots, and berries, leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale, fresh spices and herbs such as cilantro and ginger, and carbohydrates such as quinoa and potatoes.

4) Reduce intake of processed and sugary foods

Sugary foods lead to various diseases. (Photo via Pexels/Igor Ovsyannykov)

Another incredible way to detox the body from toxins is to reduce intake of refined and processed foods. You must limit your sugar and salt intake as well. Instead of using excessive salt in your food, try spicing it up with natural herbs.

Avoiding these items will ensure that you're removing artificial and harmful ingredients from your diet. Studies suggest that the consumption of highly processed and sugary foods contributes to obesity and chronic diseases, including cancer, heart problems, diabetes, etc.

5) Get moving and stay active

Increasing the heart rate and body’s blood flow are other incredible ways to achieve a full body detox and boost overall health. Staying active in any way helps flush out harmful toxins from the body and also keeps you in perfect shape.

It reduces risk of certain diseases too. That includes high blood pressure, heart problems, type 2 diabetes, obesity, etc. You should aim to do 30 minutes of moderate to high-impact exercise each day.

Check out some great bodyweight exercises that you can do at home without any fancy equipment.

Bottom Line

So, there it is – the five best ways to achieve a full body detox naturally without using any harmful ingredients.

While the aforementioned tips are natural and pose no threat, it's best to consult a doctor before making significant changes to your food habits and lifestyle. That's especially important if you have any health condition that can get exacerbated with the changes.

