5 Bodyweight Exercises to Get Toned Body without Leaving House

If you're looking to achieve a toned body without leaving the house, look no further than bodyweight exercises.

Bodyweight exercises are simple, convenient, and productive ways to get a toned body. They improve flexibility and balance and increases muscular strength without the need for any gym equipment.

Bodyweight moves not only include exercises to develop muscle and endurance, but they focus on cardio too. That means these exercises amp up your heart rate and burn calories while strengthening your muscles and making you stronger. Just by utilizing your bodyweight and gravity, you can shed fat, develop muscles, get a toned body, and achieve a great full body workout.

So which bodyweight exercises make the best full body workouts? Whatever your fitness goal might be, the following bodyweight exercises have you covered.

Best bodyweight exercises to do at home

In the following list, we’ve compiled five of the most effective muscle-developing bodyweight exercises that can be easily done in the comfort of your home:

1) Push-up

One of the best bodyweight exercise to start your workout routine is a push-up. Take a tabletop position on the floor or mat with your hands positioned wider than shoulder width. Extend your legs behind you, and support your body with your hands and the balls of your feet. Ensure that your body is in a straight line.

Slowly bend your elbows, and lower your chest towards the mat. Push your body back up to the starting position.

If you're a beginner, instead of supporting your body on the balls of your feet, balance on your knees, and perform the exercise. Try to complete at least 8-10 reps.

2) Triceps Dip

Want to build up those forearms? Try triceps dip.

To do the exercise: sit tall at the edge of a chair or bench with your legs extended in the front. Place your hands on top of the chair behind you at a shoulder-width distance, with your fingertips pointing towards you. Pull your body up by straightening your arms so that it hovers above the floor. Engage your forearm muscles, and bend your elbows till they get at a 90-degree angle.

Gently press down from your hands to straighten your arms, and return to the starting position.

To make the most of the exercise, ensure that you're supporting your bodyweight on your arms. If you're a beginner, keep your knees bent at all times to make the move easier. Complete at least ten reps.

3) Bird Dog

Bird dog is one of the easiest bodyweight exercises that work on the core, improve stability, and promote a healthy spine. It engages the body to strengthen the hip, back, and core muscles.

Start in a tabletop position on your knees and hands. Keeping your core engaged, extend your right leg straight out behind you, and lift your left arm straight in front of you. Ensure that your extended hand and leg are parallel to the floor.

Hold the position while engaging your glutes and hamstrings, and slowly bring your leg and arm back to their starting position. Repeat the exercise with your right arm and left leg, and complete ten reps on each side.

4) Side Plank

The side plank is another very effective core exercise that strengthens the abs and obliques without straining your back. It improves balance and protects the spine from injury.

To do the exercise, lie on your right side with your forearm at a 90-degree angle on the floor and your upper body lifted off the floor as well. Extend your legs so that your body gets in a straight line.

Stack one foot on top of the other, and place your left arm on your waist. Engage your core, and lift your hips off the ground while raising your left arm straight up. Hold the position for as long as you can. Switch sides, and repeat.

5) Jump Squat

Jump squats are one of the best bodyweight exercises that strengthen both the upper and lower body, boost explosive power, and help burn lots of calories.

To do the exercise: With your feet at a shoulder-width distance, stand tall, and hinge at your hips to lower into a squat. Ensure that your weight is on your heels and your chest is lifted at all times.

As you squat, pause at the bottom, and jump as high as you can. Land on your feet without locking your knees, and immediately get into a squat to perform the next rep. Complete 15 reps.

Takeaway

Bodyweight exercises target almost all the major muscle groups, including the hamstrings, glutes, biceps, triceps, core, quads, hip flexors, and so on. They help you save big on your gym essentials and are convenient forms of exercise that can be practiced any time, anywhere.

Mix and match the aforementioned bodyweight exercises, and be consistent to see amazing results in a month or two.

