5 Best Resistance Band Exercises to Do at the Gym

Resistance bands are likely the most versatile and inexpensive training equipment you can get.

Whether you are at an advanced fitness level or a newbie, resistance band exercises can challenge your muscles intensively. While other weights such as dumbbells and kettlebells rely on gravity for resistance, these easy-to-use bands offer multi-directional resistance and rely on the basics of resistance training while also improving your overall muscle coordination. They not only offer you the freedom to exercise anywhere and anytime but provide great resistance to make an actual difference in your workout session as well.

Resistance band exercises can be done to target any part of the body, that too without putting extra stress on the joints. They are particularly great for targeting those deeper and smaller muscles that work as stabilizers.

If you’ve yet to give bands a try, now is the time to incorporate these effective tools into your workouts. That being said, we’ve compiled here a list of some of the easiest yet very productive resistance band exercises for you to try at the gym.

5 exercises to do with a resistance band

Take a look at some easy exercises that can be done using a resistance band at home and the gym, too.

1. Front squats

Front squats are an amazing exercise that targets the muscles in your lower body such as the butts, thighs and hamstrings. This exercise offers a great strength boost to your hip flexors, groins, and calves.

Begin the exercise by standing on the band with your feet positioned wider than your shoulder width. Hold the band’s handle in each hand and bring the top of the band over your shoulders. Maintain this position and then slowly lower yourself into a normal squat position. Keep your abs tight, chest up, and feet firmly planted on the floor. Lift yourself back to the start and repeat the exercise. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

2. Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches are an excellent way to work on your abs, core, glutes, quads and hamstrings as well. As a bonus, this exercise also targets the tendons and the stabilizing muscles around your knees and ankles.

To start the exercise, lie down on your back on the floor or mat with a resistance band looped around your shoe laces. Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees and position your hands behind your head. Now start pedaling by bringing your left knee to meet your right elbow and then alternate the movement, bringing your right knee to meet your left elbow. Continue this exercise for at least 30 seconds.

3. Lying (prone) leg curls

The lying leg curls are a wonderful exercise that targets the hamstrings. This exercise helps develop strength and size in the hamstrings and also works the calves and glutes.

Start the exercise by lying facedown on a mat. Loop a resistance band around your left ankle and anchor the other end to a stable object near you for support. Now move away from the anchor point to create tension in the band. Engage your abs and bend your leg at the knee while bringing your heel near your glutes or as far as you can go. Return your leg to the initial position and repeat the exercise for 10 more reps. Switch sides and continue.

4. Clamshell

Clamshells are a great exercise that helps loosen up stiff hip rotators and also enhances your lower body movement and flexibility. A study published in the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy has also found that clamshell exercise is one of the best moves to strengthen the hip muscles.

To start the exercise, loop a band around your legs above your knees and lie on your right side. Keep your knees and hips flexed to a 90-degree angle. Now keeping your feet together, pull both knees away from each other while contracting your glutes at the same time. Continue the exercise for 12 reps and then switch sides.

5. Single-leg Romanian deadlift

The single-leg Romanian deadlift is an amazing unilateral lower body workout that helps boost glute and hamstring strength, promotes proper hamstring engagement, and enhances joint function at the hip as well.

Start the exercise by standing straight with your feet at shoulder distance. Bring your right foot forward and rest on the ball of your foot. Place one part of the band around your right foot, and hold the other end in your left hand. Slowly hinge forward at your waist while keeping your back straight and pushing your hips back. Return to the starting position and as you do this, ensure to keep tension in the band at all times. Perform 10 reps with your right leg forward and then switch sides to bring your left leg forward.

Takeaway

So, now that you know about these great resistance band exercises, try them out in your next full-body workout session at your gym. But before you start, just ensure you have the right type of band that’s suitable to your fitness level.

