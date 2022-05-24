How to Do a Banded Psoas March? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The banded psoas march, also called the banded hip march, is a beginner-level exercise that largely targets the hip flexor muscles, including rectus femoris, psoas major, pectineus, iliacus and sartorius.

Along with the hip flexor muscles, this exercise also targets the glutes. Because of the functional benefits of the exercise, it can be added to any strength or athletic training programme, and people of all fitness levels can benefit.

The banded psoas march uses abdominal muscles, and the resistance band around the feet typically means you are moving against resistance, thereby making the workout even more challenging.

How to perform a banded psoas march? Correct form and technique:

Step-by-step instructions:

To get the most out of this exercise, you need to make sure to perform it accurately.

Equipment needed to perform the exercise: resistance band or loop,

Start by standing straight with your feet at a hip distance and both your arms on your sides. Make sure to keep your core engaged and chest lifted.

Loop a light resistance band perfectly around the balls of your feet. If you are a beginner, always start with a lighter band, and work your way up to a heavier one.

Tuck in your abdominal muscles, and take your right knee out in front of you till your knee reaches the height of your hips.

As your knee comes up to your hips, raise your left arm. Repeat the same with the opposite arm and leg.

Slowly lower your right leg, and repeat the same on the left side.

Perform ten reps on each leg, switching sides.

If you are unable to keep your body stable, stand near a wall so that your palms can touch it when your arms are fully extended. Use the wall for support.

Here's a video for reference:

Performing a banded psoas march before an exercise session can help activate your hip flexor muscles and also get your lower body ready for other athletic activities.

Primary benefits of banded psoas march

The banded psoas march is a great exercise for strengthening your hip flexor muscles and glutes, and also stabilises and strengthens your core muscles. When done in the right form, this exercise can help release tight hip flexors, prevent psoas pain and potentially reduce lower back pain.

Athletes who depend on strong hip muscles to compete can benefit from incorporating the banded psoas march into their everyday fitness routine.

People who are into running and cycling can also boost their performance by strengthening their hip muscles with this exercise. We all need strong hip flexor muscles to walk, run, climb stairs, sit, squat, and for many other everyday activities.

Common Mistakes

When practicing the banded psoas march, make sure you watch out for these mistakes:

1) Do not use the wrong resistance band: The resistance band comes in different strengths and is generally colour-coded. For a banded psoas march, typically you should use a loop band. Yellow-coloured bands or loops are lighter bands that are best for beginners. Start with lighter resistance and then increase the resistance as you gain strength.

2) Do not round your lower back: To perform this exercise, you have to bring your knee up while maintaining proper stability in your core and hip region. Many a times, when there is too much resistance, you may start rounding your back for stability. If that happens, use a lighter resistance band, or simply reduce your range of motion for knee drive.

3) Not engaging your core muscles: Engaging your core muscles while practicing the banded psoas march is very important. That's because it will help to keep your lower back strong and not put strain on your erector spinae muscles.

If you are a beginner, you may also perform the exercise without using a resistance band. Intermediate level practitioners can perform it on a floor and increase the intensity by elevating their feet on a stool or box. Advance level practioners, meanwhile, can perform the exercise while hanging from a pull-up bar.

Summary

The banded psoas march is a safe and effective exercise for all fitness levels as long as you are performing it correctly and accurately. However, if you have any type of hip pain, tightness, injury or pain in your lower back, consult a doctor before attempting this exercise on your own. Also, if you experience pain or too much tension during the movement, stop doing the exercise immediately.

Edited by Bhargav