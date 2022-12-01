5 Yoga Poses That Can Help COPD Patients

Have you considered yoga for COPD? Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is a set of lung problems that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, difficulty breathing, and other severe lung issues.

While smoking is one of the primary causes, other factors such as exposure to harmful gases, including diesel fumes, mineral dust, and chemical gas, can also cause COPD, particularly in non-smokers. Some common signs and symptoms of COPD include a tight chest, coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and heavy mucus.

Yoga is an effective form of exercise to cure COPD. Yoga poses or asanas help improve your breathing technique and keep the lungs healthy while promoting oxygen flow throughout the body.

Additionally, regular yoga practice reduces stress and anxiety, controls blood pressure, strengthens the muscles, and makes the body more flexible and mobile. Overall, yoga improves mental and physical fitness and helps you stay healthy and strong.

Best yoga poses to help with COPD

Here’s a look at the five most effective yoga asanas to help people with COPD:

1) Camel pose (Ustrasana)

Backbends such as the camel pose are considered effective poses to treat COPD. The camel pose helps open up the chest and allows you to breathe deeply.

How to do it:

Kneel down, and position your hips on your heels.

Place your hands on your hips. Slightly bend back, and slowly move your hands over your feet.

Ensure that your neck and head are bent but in a neutral position.

Maintain this position, and breathe deeply a few times.

Return to the starting position, and repeat the pose if needed.

2) Locust pose (Shalabhasana)

It's another great yoga asana for COPD patients, as it stimulates the abdominal organs and also helps open up the chest for better and proper breathing.

How to do it:

Lie straight on your stomach, with your arms on the sides and forehead on the floor.

Stretch your lower back by pressing your pubic bone, and contract your belly button in towards your spine.

With your leg muscles engaged, slowly lift your chest, legs, and arms off the floor, and stretch your muscles to relax.

Imagine someone gently pulling your hands back. Stay in this position for ten breaths, and slowly lower back down to the starting position. Repeat the pose, if needed.

3) Cat pose (Majaryasana)

It gently stretches the spine, neck, and back and increases blood circulation throughout the body. Additionally, this pose strengthens the wrists and hand muscles and improves overall mobility too.

How to do it:

Get on your knees and hands, with your wrists underneath the shoulders and knees under the hips.

Press through your fingers, and pull your stomach in while rounding your spine and bringing your head down towards the floor.

Press the floor, and feel the stretch in your back muscles.

Stay in the position for a few breaths, and come back to the starting position.

Repeat the pose, if needed.

4) Seated spinal twist pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

It helps strengthen the diaphragm and also boosts flexibility of the rib cage. Additionally, it stretches the shoulders, spine, and hips, and makes the lower back stronger.

How to do it:

Sit straight with your legs extended in front of you and hands on your thighs.

Bend your left knee, and cross your left leg over while placing your foot near your right thigh.

Bend your right knee, and place your right ankle next to your left hip. Ensure that your feet are planted firmly on the floor.

Move your left arm behind you, and position your fingertips on the ground. Maintain this position, and start to twist your body towards your left.

Lift your right arm as you twist.

Move your right arm around your bent left knee, and twist further to the left. With each exhale, try to twist further.

Release and repeat on the other side.

5) Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

Standing side bend yoga poses such as the triangle pose, gently stretch the rib cage and boost breathing capacity, easing the symptoms of COPD. This pose can help open up blocked airways and also develops chest strength.

How to do it:

Start by standing straight with your feet wider than shoulder width.

Turn your toes out and keep your arms extended straight on the sides.

Slowly start to bend to your right while moving your right hand down and extending your left hand towards the ceiling.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are safe, but if you're new to this practice, consult a doctor regarding safety guidelines, especially if you're suffering from COPD or have any other health concerns.

While performing these asanas, keep in mind to breathe deeply while contracting your stomach inward. That will help lift your diaphragm and allow the lungs to free up the airway.

