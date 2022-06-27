What Is the Camel Pose (Ustrasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Camel pose (Ustrasana) is an intermediate-level energising backbend that targets the chest, quadriceps and abdominal muscles.

It's a beneficial heart-opening pose that reduces slouching and also prevents lower back pain. This yoga asana allows you to experience deep spinal extensions without having to balance your weight on your arms.

It's a more flexible pose compared to other backbends in a yoga sequence and can be done using different props to support your arm position.

How to do Camel Pose correctly?

The Camel pose can be done as follows:

Begin by taking a position on your knees. Keep your legs at a hip distance and your hips over your knees. Gently squeeze your thighs towards each other.

Breathe easily. As you inhale, engage your lower abdomen, and move your tailbone towards your knees to create a space between the lower vertebrae.

Move your elbows back behind you, and draw your sternum to allow your rib cage to widen.

Keep your chest lifted, core engaged, spine straight, shoulders back and chin properly tucked in as you reach your hands towards your heels.

Press your heels with your hands, and keep your fingers over the soles of your feet.

Lift your shoulder blades, and allow your trapezius muscles between your shoulders to lift and support your cervical spine.

Allow your neck and head to extend backwards, and look at the tip of your nose.

Stay in the pose for 30 seconds, and come out by bringing your chin towards your chest and hands to your hips.

Keep engaging your lower abdomen, and use your hands to support your back as you slowly get back to your knees.

Watch this video for reference:

Important Tips for Beginners

Consider these tips when doing the Camel pose to make it easier and more convenient:

Do not keep your knees wider than your hip distance.

If you need more height for your hands, try placing yoga blocks on the sides of your feet.

If reaching your heels with your hands is difficult, keep your hands on your lower back, and continue with the pose. <ake sure your fingers are pointed downward, and your elbows are squeezing towards each other.

Once you’ve gained strength, try to hold your opposite ankles when doing the Camel pose.

You can also do a variation by keeping one arm on your heel and the other pointed towards the ceiling.

Primary Benefits of Practicing Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

The major benefit of doing this yoga asana is that it gently stretches the front of your body, including your abdominal muscles, quadriceps and chest.

It also helps open the heart chakra - the energy centre for care, love and compassion. Practicing the Ustrasana regularly can also help improve your spinal mobility and reduce slouching. As this is a backbend pose in which you flex your body in the opposite direction, it might even help build better posture.

Additionally, the Camel pose also improves digestion, promotes gut health, prevents lower back pain, improves mobility and flexibility, and helps ease menstrual discomfort.

Common Mistakes to Look Out For

Avoid the following mistakes to get the most out of this yoga pose and avoid straining of your muscles:

Wrong thigh position

One of the most common errors in doing the Camel pose is keeping your thighs bent. As you bring your chest back, you need to make sure your thighs are not slanting back. Instead, the thighs need to be upright.

Unable to reach heels

If you find it difficult to reach your heels, simply keep your hands on your lower back. Don’t force your body to flex further, as that can strain your muscles and lead to severe pain.

Bottom Line

The Camel pose is generally safe for all fitness levels, but you shouldn’t do it if you have an ongoing injury or any type of chronic problem with your shoulders, knees, back or neck. People with flexibility issues and high or low blood pressure problems should perform this pose with the supervision of a certified yoga instructor only.

Always remember not to push your body when it's not ready; rather bend as far as you can comfortably and naturally. Over time and with regular practice, you’ll develop the adequate flexibility needed to perform this pose.

