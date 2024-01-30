Here is everything you need to know about electrolyte imbalance

Electrolyte imbalance is a common term used to describe the imbalance of minerals in the body. If your body has too much or too little of certain minerals, then that condition is referred to as an electrolyte imbalance. These minerals are important for the proper functioning of the body. However excess of these minerals like sodium, potassium, and calcium can affect the equilibrium which affects the human body.

The electrolytes that we consume, come from the food and the water that we consume. Several athletes use energy drinks to replenish and refuel their bodies. They lose more electrolytes compared to the others. Electrolyte imbalance can cause problems with many bodily activities. If severe, it can even be life-threatening. Therefore proper diagnosis of this condition at the correct time is very important. Let us now see the causes, signs, symptoms, and treatment of this condition.

What is an electrolyte imbalance?

Drinking healthy and eating healthy is the key (Image by Kaizen Nguyen/Unsplash)

It is a medical condition where specific minerals which are necessary for the physiological functions of the body are in excess or there is a deficit. Electrically charged minerals are called electrolytes. These minerals are present in the bodily fluids and are like a battery for our body, which gets the body running. The minerals are important for the proper functioning of the brain, heart, bones, and cells. Having an imbalance can not only affect these bodily functions but can also affect our organs.

The amount of water that we consume should be equal to the amount of water that we lose. If something affects the equilibrium in the water levels, there can be dehydration or overhydration in the body.

Electrolytes are present in the blood, urine, tissues, cells, and other body fluids. The main electrolytes that are present in the body are sodium, potassium, magnesium, bicarbonates, chloride, phosphate, and calcium.

What are the causes of this imbalance?

Excessive workout in a hot weather should be avoided (Image by Alonso Reyes/Unsplash)

There can be many causes for this imbalance. Sometimes this can happen because of a heavy workout and extreme sweating. Vomiting and diarrhea can also cause this condition. However, the fluid lost because of sweating or vomiting is very short-lived. Consuming the right amount of fluids can help eliminate this condition in such minor cases.

This imbalance can also be caused because of certain medications, cancer drugs, hormonal disorders, bad lifestyle, or kidney damage caused by illnesses such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Signs and symptoms of Electrolyte Imbalance

Nausea can be a sign of detecting this imbalance (Image by Francisco Gonzalez/Unsplash)

Here are a few of the signs and symptoms :

Increased heart rate

More thirst

Nausea

Vomiting

Lethargy

Headaches

Weakness

Diarrhea

Constipation

Other than these symptoms, there are a few other symptoms too. Symptoms such as confusion in making decisions, chest pain, and seizures are to be taken very seriously and treated at the earliest as not treating can cause coma, a heart attack, and even death in a few cases.

How to treat an electrolyte imbalance

Sodium chloride IV fluids can help recover from an electrolyte imbalance (Image by Marcelo Leal/Unsplash)

To treat this imbalance, one has to find out about the cause and about the specific electrolyte that has caused the imbalance. The most common way of treating an electrolyte imbalance is oral rehydration salt (ORS). Sports drinks, electrolyte tablets, milk, and several fruits and fruit juices can help to recover from this condition. In case of a severe condition, IV fluids can be used to hydrate the body.IV medicines or supplements can be used to replace or restore the lost electrolytes.

Controlling diabetes, treating cancers, and doing proper dialysis in cases of kidney failure can also help to prevent the imbalance of electrolytes in the body.

Electrolyte imbalance can be serious and if not treated properly can even lead to death. Therefore it is important to stay hydrated when it is hot and humid. Even drinking excess fluid can cause the former. Therefore replenish and refuel your body whenever you think you should and avoid electrolyte imbalance.

Go ahead and grab your bottle of Gatorade or Prime.