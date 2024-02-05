Here is everything you need to know about hydrocolloid patches

Hydrocolloid patches are great options for when we need to attend a special occasion and acne or a pimple shows up, which needs to be gotten rid of real quick. Hydrocolloid patches are very much like bandages, as they can heal a wound and prevent it from getting infected as well.

Such patches are also referred to as pimple patches, and they are easily available over the counter. They are smooth to apply and may be used each time you get a pimple. Acne or pimples impact almost everyone at some point in their lives, and a massive pimple on the face can make a person very self-aware and, often, much less confident. This is when these patches come into play, to get away with these situations quicker.

What are hydrocolloid patches?

These patches are like bandages (Image by Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Hydrocolloid patches or pimple patches are made with the same material that absorbs moisture and helps in healing wounds. They can heal blisters and ulcers on the skin. These patches work best on open acne and are medically proven to be beneficial, as open wounds can heal only in a moist and sealed environment.

Hydrocolloid patches stick to the pimple, absorb all the extra fluid, and prevent bacterial growth. You do not need dressing in such minor cases, and this patch can be used easily. These patches are not only budget-friendly but also very easy to get and easy to apply.

How to use these patches?

Apply this patch after cleaning the infected area (Image by Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)

These patches are quite easy to use, as one just needs to follow the instructions on the pack to apply it hassle-free. Here are some basic instructions on how to use and apply this patch:

1. Cleanse the skin first and do not rub the acne or pimples.

2. Dry the skin with a clean cloth.

3. Take a patch and apply it to the acne, just like you put a bandage on a wound.

4. Hold the patch for some time after sticking it.

5. Leave it on for a few days, and you will see the patch doing its job and turning white in the process.

How do these hydrocolloid patches work?

How do hydrocolloid patches work? (Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

These products, comprising hydrocolloid gel, are more absorbent than other patches and dressings available on the market. They absorb any extra fluid or discharge from any wound or acne and also let them heal.

This gel absorbs all the extra fluids coming out of the wounds or blemishes. This way, the wound remains clean and can heal quickly. The gel in these patches separates bacteria from the wound. These patches also reduce excess oil production and no acne is formed by oil.

What are the risks?

Do not pop, instead use a hydrocolloid patch (Image by Barbara Krysztofiak/Unsplash)

These patches are mostly safe. However, if you are allergic to any of its components, then refrain from using it. Upon application, in rare cases, these patches can cause skin irritation. The adhesive in it can stick to the skin or the wound. Do not apply it to a wound you are not supposed to apply it to.

Redness, burning, and itching can happen because of the wrong application of the patch. If it is a serious wound, first clean the wound and put an antiseptic. Always remember to consult your doctor in case you have confusion about when or where to use a patch and when to use a dressing.

If you are using a hydrocolloid patch, it usually stays for many hours. After removing, you will see that the pimple or acne has reduced and so has the inflammation. You can immediately put one more if you want, as it will help with further healing.