5 pimple patches to heal acne

The urge to pick and pop breakouts is surprisingly relatable. However, one can use pimple patches with gunk-absorbing formulations in multiple sizes to flatten, remove, or make the pimple less inflamed. Instead of picking at the acne and risking more inflammation and acne scars, one can simply apply an acne patch, which is available in thin and invisible types, making it ideal for daytime and makeup wear.

A wonder from the K-beauty market, pimple patches are small stickers that are usually circular in shape. They are made from a substance called hydrocolloid - a wound-healing gel derived from pectin or gelatin. One can also wear these pimple patches at night, allowing blemishes to heal while snoozing.

Discussing the same, this listicle recommends five of the best acne patches that heal and conceal acne.

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots and 4 other pimple patches with unique and effective formulations

1) Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original

This is an award-winning hydrocolloid patch that claims to pull out the gunk and flatten pimples overnight, giving one wirh a clearer-looking skin. The Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch keeps one from picking and popping the pimples by absorbing the oil and whitehead-derived pus.

The pack consists of thirty-six stickers of the same circumference that have a matte finish, making it ideal to be worn under makeup-like matte foundation. The product description on the Hero Cosmetics website states:

"Believe the hype. Mighty Patch is a smarter way to handle pimples overnight."

The Mighty Patch retails for $12.99 and works on all skin types.

2) Starface Hydro-Stars

Hydro-Stars are cute star-shaped, celebrity-endorsed pimple patches. Formulated with 100% hydrocolloid material clinically known to reduce acne inflammation, shrink spots and absorb fluid overnight.

Even though they are star-shaped, they offer the perfect grip on facial contours and stick well on the skin. Moreover, the hydro-stars shield the skin from external bacteria. This product comes with a refillable compact with a mini mirror to help ease the hassle of second-guessing the acne patch placement.

Priced at $14.99, the Starface Hydro-Stars are available on the Starface World website.

3) Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts

Peach and Lily introduced the skincare world to one of their bestsellers Glass Skin Refining Serum. They also launched a collection called Peach Slices that consist of Acne Spot Dots, which became a skincare favourite right away.

The Deep Blemish Microdarts are ideal for early-stage and blind pimples. The patches consist of 176 painless, tiny spikes formulated with a blend of tea tree oil, willow bark, and salicylic acid. These ingredients focus on acne healing, while niacinamide, cica, and hyaluronic acid provide soothing and hydration before the pimple reaches its peak.

The Deep Blemish Microdarts currently retail for $8.99 for nine patches on the Peach and Lily portal.

4) Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

From the house of the viral K-beauty snail mucin essence, these pimple patches aid faster in the acne healing process and absorb all gunk and puss within.

By protecting the area of breakouts, it prevents scaring with its amazing staying power. Editors of popular beauty magazines claim this patch stays intact even in sauna-like places. As strong as they are in effect and in staying on, they are equally easy and pain-free to remove.

The Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch comes in three different sizes and retails for $6 for a 24-patch pack on the company's official website.

5) Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

These healing dots are formulated with salicylic acid and are the first of their kind to combine the power of an active anti-acne ingredient with hydrocolloid polymer technology, minimizing breakouts overnight.

These pimple patches also contain aloe vera to soothe the skin and reduce redness. The brand claims to lessen acne and its overall irritation in six hours or less.

Retailing for $19 on the Peace Out website, every pack consists of 20 acne-healing dots.

Pimple patches are a savior skincare product for when one wants to apply makeup on skin with active acne or simply wants a solution to picking pimples while healing them. Thus, with the aforementioned popular pimple patches, one can give them a try to see how they work on the annoying zits that pop up unannounced.