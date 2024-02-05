Here is everything you need to know about Korean hair care

Korean hair care routine is for silky, smooth, and long hair. In Korea, hair is considered a symbol of royalty, and the scalp is considered to be an extension of the face. Therefore, the scalp demands to be treated and taken care of.

The Korean hair care routine requires to be practiced once a week for better results. It will help reduce hair damage and split ends and provide all the nourishment that your hair needs. The main steps to follow as part of this hair care routine are basic hair cleansing and conditioning. Just like the K-skin care routine, the K-hair care routine is getting popular around the globe.

How to start with Korean hair care?

Start by washing your hair (Image by Curology/Unsplash)

Starting with Korean hair care is easy. First, you need to understand the type of hair you have. Once your hair type and texture is determined, you can go ahead and make your routine accordingly.

Determine if you need to wash your hair regularly, or once a week. If you have short hair, washing regularly makes sense. However, if someone has long hair, washing regularly can damage your hair, and taking care of long hair can be a hassle.

Use hair care products that do not damage your hair. Try not to use bleach or hair color too often. After washing your hair, using a conditioner is a must. When we go out, we must try and protect our hair with a hat. If someone has long hair, you can consider braiding it to protect it from dust and heat.

Steps in the Korean hair care routine

Massage your scalp gently (Image by Matthew Tkocz/Unsplash)

1. Use a scalp scaler: Start by getting rid of all the oil, sweat, and dead skin on your scalp. Using a cleaner that has salicylic acid is the key, as this will cleanse the scalp. It will also promote better blood circulation on the scalp and better hair growth. Try this once a week before shampooing.

2. Shampoo treatment: Take shampoo that matches your scalp and hair type, and then massage your scalp and your hair gently using the shampoo.

3. Massaging your scalp: Do a scalp massage after you are done with the previous step. Till now, you have been brushing your hair at the top to snap loose dust and grime that may have accumulated with the hair sitting on the top of your head. Now is the time to scrape the entire scalp area with the help of a hairbrush or your fingers. It is most probably going to scrape some residual dust, oil, and other build-ups on the scalp.

4. Scalp scrub: Use scrub across your scalp that is grainy and dense to remove the grease and dirt from the skin.

5: Conditioner: Condition your hair after washing it to strengthen and moisturize, and use it on slightly damp hair. Wait 15-20 minutes before rinsing your hair with cold water.

6. Drying your hair: Use a towel or a dryer on a low heat setting.

7. Apply a hair serum: An excellent daily remedy for hair and scalp nourishment, the effects of hair serum will protect the scalp from other external factors that may damage the hair condition.

Best Korean hair care masks

Hair masks are an important part of the K-Hair routine (Image by Erick Larregui/Unsplash)

Korean hair care masks are used to achieve gorgeous hair. Regular use of these hair masks can hydrate and nourish your hair and scalp by providing your hair with all the necessary oils and vitamins.

Some of the best Korean hair care masks you can use based on your personal needs are Skinfood Argan Oil Silk+Hair mask pack, Skinfood Argan Oil Silk+Hair mask pack, and Tonymoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack.

If you are someone looking to get shiny, silky, and smooth hair like your favorite Korean star, you need to find time to take good care of your hair and make a routine out of it by choosing the right products.

So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab your favorite Korean hair care products.