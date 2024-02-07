Here is everything you need to know about papulopustular rosacea

Papulopustular rosacea or subtype 2 rosacea is a skin condition that can be agonizing. Most people suffer from these in their teenage phase of life. Pimples and rosacea have similar features, hence, most people can't differentiate between the two.

If you are suffering from something like rosacea, then you will get red bumps on your face. People think of it as acne and treat it as one. But it does not heal and the symptoms become worse. Let us look deeper into what is papulopostular rosacea and know how to treat it.

What is papulopustular rosacea and its symptoms?

Skin redness can be caused because of this condition (Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

It is a common facial skin problem. "Papulopustular rosacea" is the medical name. It is also called acne-rosacea. It has similar features to both acne and rosacea.

Symptoms that are seen are: Flushed skin, redness, stinging sensation, visible blood vessels, and spots. Pimple breakouts, pus-filled bumps, and inflammation are also seen. This happens mainly around the facial area, ears, neck, and chin.

What are the causes?

Alcohol can be a trigger (Image by Andreas M/Unsplash)

Let us now see the triggers.

Genetics

Bad gut health

Inflammation Pollution

Sunlight

Toxic skin care products

Stress

Anxiety

Alcohol

Extreme temperature changes.

Presence of skin mites

Witch hazel

All of us have different skin types and characteristics. The causes will differ from person to person. So you need to find out what is triggering your papulopustular rosacea and then avoid those triggers.

How is it different from acne?

How is this condition different from acne? (Image by Barbara Krysztofiak/Unsplash)

It is different to distinguish between these two. Only a trained dermatologist can say the difference after a visual evaluation. The affected place, on the face where the white head bumped filled with puss, is looked into and then the skin condition is determined. In acne, you will get to see the whiteheads on the pores. However, in papulopustular rosacea, it is not visible.

Acne can cause spots and make the skin oily. However papulopustular rosacea as we discussed earlier can cause visible blood vessels. We see papules and pustules in roascea.Papulopustular rosacea can last for a very long time whereas pimple lasts only for a few days or weeks.

Treatment

Skin care is important but so is right skin care (Image by Rosa Rafael/Unsplash)

There is no permanent cure for papulopustular rosacea as no one knows what the real cause and trigger are. Protect your skin from the sun as the UV rays are known to damage the skin mostly. Avoid the triggers after you identify them. And use skin care products that do not have alcohol, witch hazel, menthol, fragrances, and other problem-causing additives.

People with visible blood vessels can go for the laser treatment. Use a soft skin cleanser. Drink a cup of iced americano or chilled green tea. Eat healthy and less oily and fatty food and exercise regularly. This can help to cure this disease in the long-run. You can also use over-the-counter medicines and creams. A few of them are azelaic acid, metronidazole, retinoid, and other sulfur-containing products.

So cleanse your face daily, use good sunscreen, use less makeup, and be gentle on your skin. Contact a dermatologist and get yourself checked whenever you see a breakout. Do not try self-diagnosis and treatment. Be patient and say goodbye to papulopustular rosacea.