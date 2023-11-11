Here are some of the risks of cold showers you may face if you’re a newbie

Cold showers are common in many homes, and they have a way of making you feel refreshed and squeaky clean, even if they give you the shivers. If you haven't tried one yet, it might be worth giving it a go.

However, hold up before you go grabbing ice cubes and a bucket. There are some risks you should know about before taking the plunge. Here are five things to keep in mind:

1) It can make you feel miserable

Can be uncomfortable for some people (Image via Unsplash/Seth Doyle)

The initial shock of cold water can be unpleasant, but it's not unbearable. The discomfort doesn't last long, either usually just a few minutes. You may find that taking a warm shower or bath after your cold shower helps reduce this feeling of being cold.

You also might experience some chafing or redness where you rub against the shower wall or floor while standing up straight under the spray of water. That's normal if you're new to taking cold baths, but with practice and patience in finding out what works best for your body type and needs (ease into the temperature slowly), there are ways around these problems as well.

2) It can make you angry

Some might get angry. (Image via Unsplash/Max Ovchaarenko)

Cold showers can be very energizing, but they can also make you agitated and angry. Here's the science: when you hit your body with ice-cold water, it tries to warm itself up by using energy. The more energy it uses, the more likely you are to feel angry.

The rage is not about the temperature of the water itself. It's more about how your mind and body react. It's just like how some people cannot bear the hot water bath.

3) Triggers anxiety

Might trigger anxiety (Image via Unsplash/Hannah Xu)

You probably heard that cold showers are good for mental health. They can help you feel less stressed and anxious, boost mood, amp up energy level, and even make the skin look fresh.

However, cold baths can also trigger anxiety. It's like this feeling of worry and unease that can mess with your daily grind. Moreover, they can make your heart rate go up and blood pressure rise.

That's because they release adrenaline into your system, getting you hyped up and ready to fight or flee. So, cold showers can be great, but they aren't for everyone.

4) Your brain may not be ready for the cold

Your brain may not like it as hot showers. (image via Unsplash/ Josh Reimer)

You might be thinking that you like cold baths and they make you feel energized, and that's great, but your brain isn't designed to like them since day one.

If you're new to the cold shower game, you might not like your first few times, no lie. Going from hot to ice-cold is a shock to your system.

You might feel scared, confused or faint. The sudden gush of cold air can be overwhelming for some. You need to transiton slowly while taking baths. It's the same thing with cold showers. Give yourself some time to adjust, and soon you might enjoy the cold showers.

Cold showers are not for everyone

It does have plenty benefits, but it's not for everyone. (Image via Unsplash/Mayur roxan)

Cold showers are usually great, but don't forget to check in with your doctor before trying anything new.

That's especially if you have heart issues like high blood pressure or arrhythmia, or Raynaud's disease that makes your fingers and toes numb in the cold or any other serious health issues.

It's best to hold off on cold showers till you get a green sign from the doctor. They can give you the lowdown on how it might impact your body.

So, what's the verdict? Should you take cold showers? Well yes, but it's not for everyone.

If you're looking for a way to boost your mood and productivity, cold showers might be worth a try. Just make sure that when you're ready to get out of bed in the morning, your body is ready too.

