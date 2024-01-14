Here's the best sleeping position for lower back pain

If you are struggling with a crunchy lower back, then the best sleeping position for lower back pain is the one you should go with. Sleeping in the right position is crucial for alleviating lower back pain. Imagine your spine as a delicate structure needing proper alignment. When you sleep on your back, it helps maintain the spine's natural curve.

Adding a pillow under your knees can further reduce strain. Side sleepers, meanwhile, can benefit from a fetal position, with a pillow between their knees to keep the hips balanced. Stomach sleeping is generally discouraged, as it can exacerbate back pain.

What is the best sleeping position for lower back pain?

Best sleeping position for lower back pain (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

The best sleeping position for lower back pain can vary depending on individual preferences and specific back issues. Still, generally, the most recommended positions are either on your back or on your side, supported by scientific reasons.

Sleeping on your back: This position evenly distributes weight across the widest area of your body, minimizing pressure points and aligning the spine, neck, and head comfortably. Placing a pillow under your knees can further help maintain the natural curve of your lower back.

The position is beneficial because it allows the mattress to support the spine fully. Studies suggest that back sleeping can help with spinal alignment, which is crucial in reducing and preventing back pain.

Sleeping on Your Side: Especially in a fetal position (with knees pulled up slightly towards the chest), this can also be helpful. It opens up the joints in the spine and can relieve pressure. For added support and alignment, placing a pillow between the knees can keep the hips, pelvis, and spine aligned.

Side sleeping is often recommended for those with herniated discs or other specific spinal conditions.

Best sleeping position for lower back pain (Image via Unsplash/Andisheh)

Avoid Stomach Sleeping: This position is generally not recommended for lower back pain. It can put a strain on your back and neck. If you must sleep on your stomach, placing a thin pillow under your pelvis and lower abdomen can help keep the lower back in a more neutral position.

It's important to note that individual preferences and specific health conditions play a significant role in determining the best sleeping position. Also, the quality of your mattress and pillow can significantly impact how well these positions work for your back pain.

A medium-firm mattress is often recommended for back pain sufferers, as it provides a good balance of support and comfort.

Stretches for lower back pain to perform after getting up from bed

Knee-to-Chest Stretch: Lie on your back and gently pull one knee towards your chest. Hold for 15-30 seconds, feeling a gentle stretch in your lower back and hip. Repeat with the other leg. This stretch helps relieve tension and tightness in the lower back.

Best sleeping position for lower back pain (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Pelvic Tilts: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the bed. Flatten your back against the bed by tightening your abdominal muscles and tilting your pelvis up slightly. Hold for a few seconds and then return to the starting position. Repeat 10-15 times. This exercise strengthens the abdominal muscles and stretches the lower back.

Spinal Twist: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the bed. Keep your shoulders flat on the bed, gently roll both bent knees to one side, and hold for 15-30 seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. This stretch can help relieve tension and improve spinal mobility.

Best sleeping position for lower back pain (Image via Unsplash/Kinga Howard)

Cat-Cow Stretch: Get on your hands and knees (in a tabletop position). Arch your back up towards the ceiling (cat) and then dip it down, lifting your head and tailbone up (cow). Move slowly and fluidly between these two positions for 1-2 minutes. This stretch helps loosen the back muscles and improve spine flexibility.

After you adopt the best sleeping position for lower back pain, these stretches should be done gently and without forcing any position.