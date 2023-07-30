Here's why everyone's talking about apple cider vinegar bath

Have you heard about the latest trend of soaking in an apple cider vinegar bath? It has been making waves in the health and wellness community for its potential benefits.

From soothing skin problems to relieving joint pain, raw apple cider vinegar seems to have a long list of natural healing properties, but is it all just hype, or is there some truth to it?

In this article, we get into apple cider vinegar baths, exploring the conditions they may benefit and how to prepare one.

Why are apple cider vinegar bath a thing?

Apple cider vinegar (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

ACV is no stranger to the health scene. It has been praised for its potential weight loss benefits, helping manage diabetes and even as a remedy for infections.

When you soak in an apple cider vinegar bath, the mild acid in ACV may restore the skin's natural pH balance, keeping it moisturized and protected.

Health benefits of apple cider vinegar bath

Add ACV to your bath rituals (Image via Freepik)

People have been using vinegar for medicinal purposes for centuries, and modern research has started exploring its potential benefits. ACV baths may offer relief for a range of skin conditions, like:

Yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis: Early studies have shown ACV's potential to inhibit the growth of bacteria and yeast. While more research is needed, it might be worth considering as a complementary treatment.

Eczema: ACV's mild acid could help restore the skin's protective barrier, benefiting those with eczema. However, further research is needed for more confirmation.

Urinary tract infections: While ACV has been shown to combat certain bacterial infections, it's essential to consult a doctor if you suspect a UTI, as drinking ACV might be more effective than bathing in it.

Dandruff: ACV has antifungal properties that may help with dandruff caused by a yeast-like fungus. Applying it to the scalp may offer relief.

Dry skin: Using ACV instead of soap or bathing in it could help the skin retain its natural acidity, preventing dryness and damage.

Athlete's foot: Although not specifically tested on tinea, the fungus causing athlete's foot, ACV's antifungal properties suggest potential benefits. You can try other natural remedies, too.

Joint pain: ACV's anti-inflammatory properties have been observed in studies on mice. Although research is ongoing, it might have similar effects in humans.

Pimples and warts: Some individuals use ACV as a spot treatment for skin problems, but scientific evidence is lacking. It may work for some, but hasn't been proven conclusively.

How to prepare apple cider vinegar bath?

Prep an ACV soak (Image via Freepik)

If you're intrigued by the potential benefits, here's how to make an ACV bath:

Add 1-2 cups of ACV to a warm bath. Soak in the bath for 20-30 minutes to promote overall skin health. Consider adding other beneficial ingredients like lavender buds, Epsom salts or colloidal oatmeal.

Remember to rinse your skin under cool water after the bath to close the pores and remove excess vinegar. For localized conditions, like a fungal infection, you may opt to apply diluted ACV directly or soak the affected area.

A verdict of caution

Consult a specialist, if needed (Image via Freepik)

While an ACV bath might offer some skin benefits, it's essential to remember that scientific evidence is limited. Results from small studies are promising, but more research on humans is necessary to establish ACV's effectiveness definitively.

Before trying an apple cider vinegar bath, consider your individual needs, and consult a healthcare professional if you have any health concerns. Remember that an ACV bath is not a substitute for medical treatment, so it's essential to seek proper medical advice when needed.

So, go ahead, and try an apple cider vinegar bath if it piques your interest. It's a natural approach worth exploring, but always listen to your body, and make informed decisions about your health.