During Thanksgiving, “turkey trauma” often frightens the hosts and they are always surrounded by a question: fresh or frozen turkey? Tradition always plays an important role because the holiday is connected to family customs. But for many years, frozen turkey has also been served on many Thanksgiving tables.

However, many of them like to stick with the time-honored practice because of the thawing ritual of frozen turkey. The process of choosing your Thanksgiving turkey depends on how much time you have on your hands.

It is better to go for fresh turkey if you are preparing the dinner at the last minute but if you have started preparing a week before the event, then you are better off opting for the frozen turkey.

We will now discuss every merit and demerit of both and will try to resolve this age-old debate about fresh and frozen turkey.

Why should you buy frozen turkey?

People avoid frozen turkey because of the thawing ritual (Image by timolina on freepik)

A frozen turkey is cooled to zero degrees Fahrenheit or lower. With many culinary merits, frozen turkeys are a classic choice. In addition to this, a new form of deeply chilled turkeys has become popular, which is a solid blend of ethnicity and innovation.

This method was found by fourth-generation farmer Heidi Diestel. This era of deep-chilled turkeys produces a clean and dry bird and also minimizes the trouble of defrosting. This method results in the production of a soft and oven-ready turkey, which means an enticing Thanksgiving dinner with a modern touch.

Are fresh turkeys preferable?

Is it ok to buy a frozen turkey? (Image by jcomp on freepik)

On the other hand, fresh turkeys are devoid of the need for thawing, and gives immediate gratification to the people to get the process of roasting started.

Fresh turkeys, unlike frozen turkeys, are not just known for convenience. People also engage in arguing about fresh turkeys incorporating superior tenderness, and juiciness. Moreover, a fresh turkey has never been under 26 degrees Fahrenheit.

From the above information given, people can choose the right bird according to their preference. Once this debate of fresh and frozen turkey is settled, the size of the turkey takes all the attention.

If you plan to have the turkey for more than one feast, 1-2 pounds per person will be adequate to have a full post-feast meal. If you are expecting a larger gathering, rather than going for a mammoth bird, you should opt for two smaller turkeys or the combination which consists of a whole turkey and a turkey breast.

When you are in the process of making a perfect turkey, you need to keep some points in your mind. A proactive process consists of placing your order for turkey well in advance with the size and type of your preference so you get it on time and start preparing your meal.

Timing is important for thawing as well because the refrigerator offers a slow thawing process followed by the 24-hour rule for every four pounds of solidly frozen turkey.

For people who are a little behind on time, thawing hacks are of great help. Put your turkey in a sink or bathtub under cold running water while it is still in its packaging. This hack alters the time of thawing by 75%, providing a solution for people struggling with time.

A frozen turkey (Image by mrsiraphol on Freepik)

In conclusion, it is fine if you choose to respect and follow tradition or grace the innovation of deep-chilled turkey instead, or both. The Thanksgiving turkey will be the main focus of your celebration regardless.

As the holiday comes near, choose your bird, place that order, and dive into making a lip-smacking sizzling golden brown roasted turkey which is the symbol of love, togetherness, and appetizing tradition.