Here's everything you need to know about Fisetin 

Fruits and vegetables contain a generous amount of fisetin and that’s what makes fruits and vegetables good for our bodies. Fisetin is a plant flavanol. These flavanols are bioactive compounds that appear naturally in plant-based foods.

Fruits, wine, and even chocolates are rich in fisetin. They regulate activities of antioxidants in your body to load off toxins which helps in fighting chronic diseases affecting our health.

It is a lesser-known flavanol but is recognized for its benefits like its anti-inflammatory properties. Further, we will learn all about fisetin and its benefits.

What is fisetin and what are its properties?

It comes from the flavonoid family (image by wirestock on freepik)

It is a flavanol that belongs to the flavonoids family and it is found in various plants and plant-based foods. Onions, grapes, berries, tomatoes, and lettuce are the sources that are rich in fisetin.

For individuals who want to add fisetin to their diet, there are various sources that have fisetin in them such as strawberries, apples, persimmons, kiwis, kale, cucumbers, and many more. While these foods contribute to fisetin intake, they also have various types of health benefits.

It plays an important role in regulating cellular activities. Antioxidants reduce oxidative stress which is caused by free radicals. It prevents damage to cells and tissue which is linked with degenerative disorders like cancer.

Fisetin has a chemical structure, of 3,7,3’,4’ tetrahydroxyflavone and 0.4 mg per person should be taken by every individual in your daily routine.

Benefits of Fisetin

It is present in foods like apples, kale, and onions, albeit in low concentrations (image by kamranaydinov on freepik)

Here are some of the benefits of Fisetin:

It helps in addressing health conditions related to inflammation. Fisetin being a bioactive compound, facilitates in preventing or treating inflammatory and chronic inflammation. This shows fisetin being a possible alternative to conventional drugs of anti-inflammation.

It has shown excellent results in curing disorders such as angiogenesis, metastasis, and inflammation linked with cancer. Fisetin and its synergistic effect on cancer treatments make it a perfect solution for preventing the development of cancer cells and lowering the side effects of treatment.

It is one of the most reliable senolytics among all the flavonoids. Further, it targets and eliminates senescent cells in our body which helps to prevent age-related diseases and contributes to tissue homeostasis.

It extends longevity as it has antioxidant and anti-aging properties. It helps in preventing or managing diseases linked to age and chronic disorders by fighting oxidative stress, removing toxins, and protecting cells from damage. Because of all these properties, it stands as a potential candidate for longevity and medical research.

Side effects and dosage

What are the side effects that come with it? (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Researchers have suggested that the side effects of fisetin are unknown as we speak. However, it has been tested on animals and has shown potential benefits and hardly any adverse effects.

The dosage depends on common fruits and vegetables and the supplements ranging 100mg per day. The side effects and other benefits of supplements remain unveiled.

In a nutshell, we can conclude that fisetin has multifaceted benefits such as anti-inflammatory and chemotherapeutic properties, showing properties of senolytic and many more. It promotes overall well-being and takes part in most of the health issues.

To explore the full spectrum of its effects, research is still going on which contains details of foods rich in fisetin and appropriate dosage of meal to reap its full benefits. It shows promise in anti-aging properties and chronic disorders which helps to reshape our practices towards a healthy lifestyle.