Here's what being a Functioning Alcoholic can cost you

The term "Functioning Alcoholic" may sound manageable or even innocuous, but it hides a grim reality fraught with danger and loss. People identified as functioning alcoholics manage to maintain their professional and personal life on the surface while battling a serious addiction to alcohol.

This dual existence can lead to numerous direct and indirect costs, affecting every aspect of life. From health to relationships and financial stability, the price paid is steep and often underestimated. Understanding the depths of these consequences is critical for anyone caught in this balancing act, as well as for their loved ones.

The High Cost of Living as a Functioning Alcoholic

Functioning Alcoholic (Image via Unsplash/ Andreas)

Being a functioning alcoholic incurs a significant burden on one’s physical and mental well-being, interpersonal connections, and career. On a physical level, heavy drinking may cause liver ailments like cirrhosis, cardiovascular issues, diabetes complications, and a heightened cancer risk.

These health complications not only reduce life quality but may also precipitate early mortality. Mentally, excessive drinking intensifies issues such as depression and anxiety and weakens cognitive abilities, leading to subpar judgment and memory lapses.

The repercussions reach beyond the individual to affect their relationships. Functioning alcoholics frequently experience tension in their ties with family, friends, and coworkers due to their unpredictable conduct, lack of emotional presence, and the secrecy enveloping their dependency. This can lead to isolation, separation, and severed friendships.

In the professional realm, although a functioning alcoholic may initially keep up with their work performance, the detrimental effects of alcohol misuse eventually take a toll. This can be seen as reduced efficiency, overlooked deadlines, and heightened absences, potentially resulting in job termination and economic instability.

Functioning Alcoholism (Image via Unsplash/ Paolo)

The financial impact also encompasses the direct costs of alcohol consumption, medical expenses for alcohol-related health issues, and possible legal problems, such as DUI charges.

Overcoming Functioning Alcoholism

The path to defeating functioning alcoholism starts with recognizing the issue—a difficult task for those who've successfully kept up a facade of normality. Once this recognition happens, it's vital to seek expert assistance.

This could encompass counseling, offering a venue to tackle root causes of alcohol misuse, and joining support circles like Alcoholics Anonymous, which offer communal backing and responsibility.

Medical intervention might be needed for some, particularly those facing physical withdrawal signs. Prescription drugs can assist in controlling urges and withdrawal symptoms, smoothing the journey to abstinence.

Cultivating new, healthier coping strategies is crucial. Numerous functioning alcoholics turn to drink as a way to manage stress, anxiety, or other emotional challenges.

Discovering different methods for handling these emotions, such as engaging in physical activities, pursuing hobbies, or employing relaxation techniques, can replace the gap left by alcohol.

Functioning Alcoholism (Image via Unsplash/ Craig Mckay)

An additional fundamental aspect is mending broken relationships and creating a supportive circle. Candid conversations and seeking pardon can start to mend the divisions wrought by alcohol dependency. A nurturing setting can greatly bolster the recovery journey, offering the motivation and empathy necessary to achieve abstinence.

Why Quitting Alcohol Is Crucial?

Stopping drinking is essential not only for a person's health but also for the wider aspects of their lives and connections. Being sober revitalizes both physical and mental well-being, enhancing the quality and duration of life. It renews the capacity to forge and sustain positive relationships, boosting both personal and work ties.

Financial health can also be restored, free from the costs associated with alcohol and the chance for better job performance. The clarity and liberation associated with sobriety open doors to new opportunities for self-improvement and happiness.

Living as a functioning alcoholic entails significant risks that can touch every part of one's existence. Acknowledging this issue and moving towards recovery is key to regaining wellness, relational harmony, and career achievement. The path may be tough, but the benefits of a sober and revitalized existence are beyond measure.