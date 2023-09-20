Here’s How You Can Get Rid of Crusty Eyes in the Morning

One of the most annoying things after waking up is seeing yourself having crusty eyes in the morning. Imagine waking up after a peaceful night's sleep, only to find your eyelids sticking together. Those crusty eyes, sometimes called eye boogers, can be quite annoying. However, it's nature's way of reminding you that your eyes were hard at work while you dreamt away.

These eye crusts are like a mix of tiny oil, mucus, and dead skin cells that have gathered in the corners of your eyes as you rested. They're there to protect your peepers, but when there's too much, it may feel like a little morning surprise. A gentle splash of warm water or some artificial tears usually does the trick, and you're ready to face the day.

What Causes Crusty Eyes in the Morning

Crusty eyes in the morning (Image via Getty Images)

Tears' Night Shift: While you're off in dreamland, your eyes are working their night shift, producing tears to stay healthy. Sometimes, they clock in a bit too much, and these excess tears hang around in the corners of your eyes, mingling with other stuff.

Mucus Makeover: Your eyes are equipped with a mucus production system to trap those pesky dust and dirt particles. Overnight, this mucus undergoes a bit of a transformation, thickening up and becoming a part of your morning eye crust.

The Sneaky Infections: Just like people can catch a cold, your eyes can catch infections like conjunctivitis. When they do, it's like a little eye revolt with redness, irritation, and extra eye discharge, leading to crustiness.

Allergies, the Trouble Makers: Allergens, like pollen or your furry pet's dander, can be troublemakers. They provoke your eyes into producing extra tears and mucus, contributing to the morning crusty eye scene.

The Dry Eye Drama: Paradoxically, if your eyes aren't making enough tears or the tears aren't up to snuff, they might not wash away debris properly, leaving you with crusty eyes.

Blocked Tear Ducts, the Traffic Jam: Think of blocked tear ducts as traffic jams for your tears. Tears can't drain properly, so they hang around, turning into a crusty mess.

Nature's Elements: Your surroundings can also play a role. Sleeping in a dry or windy place can speed up tear evaporation and cause eye irritation, resulting in crusty eyes.

Best Ways to Get Rid of Crusty Eyes in the Morning

Crusty eyes in the morning (Image via Getty Images)

Warm Compress, the Eye's Morning Soak: Think of it as a warm, comforting soak for your eyes. Place a warm, damp cloth or a cozy eye mask over your closed eyes for a few minutes. This helps melt away the crusties.

Gentle Eye Massage, the Wake-Up Call: After the warm compress, gently massage your closed eyelids with your fingertip in little circles. It's like giving your eyes a gentle wake-up call, encouraging them to let go of that gunky stuff.

Lubricating Eye Drops, the Refreshing Splash: Picture it as a refreshing splash of water on your face in the morning. Use some lubricating eye drops to moisten your eyes and wash away the last remnants of crustiness.

Eyelid Cleaning, the Eye's Shower: Just like you need a shower in the morning, your eyelids need some cleaning too. Use a mild, gentle eyelid cleanser to wash away any leftover residue.

Hydration, the Morning Drink: Don't forget to hydrate yourself with a glass of water. Your eyes will appreciate it, as staying hydrated can help prevent dryness.

Crusty eyes in the morning (Image via Getty Images)

Humidifier, the Eye's Room Spa: If your room is dry, consider getting a humidifier. It's like a spa treatment for your eyes, providing a more comfortable environment while you sleep.

Fresh Pillowcase, the Clean Bed: Just like changing your bedsheets regularly, swapping out your pillowcase helps keep dust and allergens at bay, reducing the chances of waking up with crusty eyes.

Now that you know how to get rid of crusty eyes in the morning, you don't have to show up at work with your eyelids touching each other. If crusty eyes keep bothering you, consider talking to an eye doctor.