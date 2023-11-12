Here's Michael Fassbender's diet and workout routine that helped him transform for Assassin's Creed

Michael Fassbender, a supreme performer in the acting world, has continually stunned audiences with his chameleonic talent and dedication to his craft.

With a prolific career spanning intense dramas like 12 Years a Slave to David Fincher's Latest thriller, The Killer, Fassbender's ability to delve into the psyche of his characters has made him a household name.

His performances are not just visually captivating but emotionally resonant, creating a repertoire that speaks volumes of his versatility. This same commitment to his roles is evident in his physical transformations, none more so than in his lead role in Assassin's Creed. Here, he turned his body into a living testament to the game's iconic character.

Michael Fassbender's Training Fit for an Assassin

Michael Fassbender (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

The Grueling Workout Regimen

To bring the agile and lethal protagonist of Assassin's Creed to life, Fassbender underwent a rigorous training program. Under the guidance of personal trainer David Kingsbury, he committed to an hour and a half of intense physical conditioning each morning before filming began.

This wasn't just a standard gym routine; it was a strategically crafted regimen designed to enhance Fassbender's strength, flexibility, and endurance to perform the dynamic parkour stunts the role demanded.

The workout routine included a variety of exercises tailored to mimic the movements of his character. Compound exercises like trap bar deadlifts were fundamental, enhancing lower body power essential for the acrobatic feats on screen. Fassbender tackled these with five sets of five reps, taking two minutes of rest between each set to maximize recovery and muscle growth.

Circuit Training for Core Strength

Circuit training was a cornerstone of Fassbender's preparation. The first circuit encompassed weighted lunges, pull-ups, and push-ups, with each set pushing his muscles to adapt to the strain and improve endurance.

These exercises were not just for show; they were critical in building the functional strength required for the film's intense action sequences.

Michael Fassbender (Image viaMatt Baron/Shutterstock)

The second circuit wasn't any easier. It included dips, single-arm rows, and the ab-wheel roll-out — all aimed at sculpting a core as solid as the character's resolve. These movements, performed in four sets of 12 reps, ensured that Fassbender could move with the ease and precision of a master assassin.

Boxing and Combat Training

No assassin can be without combat skills, and Fassbender's training reflected that. Boxing became part of his routine, with three rounds of three minutes, providing not just a cardiovascular workout but also honing the actor's ability to perform choreographed fight sequences convincingly.

Diet of an Assassin

A Balanced Approach to Nutrition

Michael Fassbender's diet, as revealed in a People's magazine interview, was balanced and focused on sustainability rather than restriction. His mornings began with three poached eggs and a bowl of porridge, a combination that delivered the perfect blend of protein and complex carbohydrates to fuel his intensive morning workouts.

Lunches were protein-centric, with Michael Fassbender consuming half a chicken with greens, ensuring he maintained muscle mass and energy levels throughout the grueling shooting schedule. Interestingly, his dinners did not follow a strict regimen, allowing for a variety of choices, which speaks to the actor's metabolic flexibility and disciplined daytime eating habits.

The Genetic Advantage

Amidst the structured diet and workout plans, Michael Fassbender acknowledges a genetic predisposition that played in his favor, attributing his capacity to maintain a lean and fit physique with relative ease to his family's genetic makeup.

Michael Fassbender's transformation for Assassin's Creed exemplifies the extraordinary lengths actors go to embody their roles fully.

Through a combination of dedicated training, strategic dieting, and a touch of genetic fortune, Fassbender not only brought a video game icon to life but also set a benchmark for physical preparation in the genre of action cinema.