Here’s all about purpura: Purple-colored rashes you may notice on your skin

Have you noticed purple-colored spots on your skin? If yes, that could be blood spots referred to as purpura rash.

While the condition is quite common among people with low platelet levels, it can happen to anyone at any age due to several underlying health conditions. Low platelet levels can be genetic or inherited, however, they can also be linked to health conditions, including cancer, HIV infections, chemotherapy, bone marrow problems, and stem cell transplants. It can be related to certain medications, too.

Common purpura causes

Causes of the disorder may include vitamin C deficiency, inflammation, weak blood vessels and more.

The cause of this disorder typically depends on what type of purpura disease you have: nonthrombocytopenic (normal platelet level) or thrombocytopenic (lower than normal platelet level).

Causes of nonthrombocytopenic may include:

weak blood vessels

congenital disorders such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

inflammation

vitamin C deficiency

certain medications such as steroids

Causes of thrombocytopenic may include:

blood transfusions

bloodstream infection

Hepatitis C

immune disorders

viral infections such as rubella, HIV, Epstein-Barr

medications that cause immune reactions

Purpura symptoms

Symptoms can include purple-colored rashes and blood spots on the skin.

The major symptom of purpura is the appearance of a purple-colored rash on the skin. The rash can appear either in colors like black, purple, or dark brown, depending on the skin tone. It can appear anywhere on the body, even in the lining of the mouth.

The rash is neither painful nor itchy, however, the affected area may feel tender or irritated.

The symptoms can sometimes also cause health issues like swollen and sore joints, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, kidney problems, and excessive fatigue.

Are there any risk factors associated with the disorder?

Risk factors can include bone marrow problems, weak blood vessels, blood clotting, and more.

It is important to note that purpura is not a medical concern, instead, it’s a cause of an underlying condition that can affect anyone. But the condition is more likely to happen if you have:

weak blood vessels

blood clotting problems

any kind of nutrient deficiency

cancers

bone marrow problems

any type of congenital disorders

Purpura treatment

Treatment options include corticosteroids, blood transfusion therapy, immunosuppressive medications and more.

While many cases of this disorder don’t involve any treatment as the condition subsides on its own, others may require certain medications and treatment options.

Treatments typically involve determining the underlying cause of the blood spots. Once the doctor identifies the cause, they will then suggest different medications and treatment options, including:

Corticosteroids: These are medications that stop the platelet from being damaged.

Immunosuppressive medicines: These include medications like azathioprine, which helps stop the immune system from damaging the platelets.

Intravenous immunoglobin: IVIG treatments are done to elevate the platelet levels fast.

Blood transfusion therapy: This therapy involves adding platelets into the blood.

Splenectomy: This treatment option is suggested when medications and other therapies don’t work. It involves the removal of the spleen, which further increases the platelet levels in the blood.

Is purpura dangerous?

The disorder isn't serious and may be treated easily.

The condition isn’t serious, however, certain symptoms associated with it can be quite problematic and may require immediate medical attention. If diagnosed early, the condition can easily resolve with no-to-minimal treatment options.

It is important to remember that blood spots on the skin can be a sign of a serious underlying condition. Thus, it is best to consult a doctor as soon as you notice any spots, discolored patches, or bruises on your skin. Your healthcare provider may run some blood tests to identify the exact cause of the disorder.