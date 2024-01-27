Hiatal hernia diet: Top foods that can help your condition

Hernia constitutes as a serious health issue that necessitates medical treatment. Different kinds of hernias can occur in various parts of the body. Take a hiatal hernia, for example. This means your stomach's top part gets disturbed. The result? Your diaphragm is pushing upwards and into your chest, which can create health issues.

Diet alone cannot repair a hernia, but eating particular foods while avoiding others may help you live a more comfortable lifestyle. A hiatal hernia diet can treat a lot of its symptoms.

When you have a hernia, your diet should focus on a few essential characteristics, such as smooth digestion, avoiding some harmful as well as inflammatory foods, and lowering the likelihood of stomach and gastrointestinal (GI) issues.

Hiatal hernia diet

Foods good to consume if you are suffering from this condition:

1) Protein

Protein is a necessary component for tissue repair and development in the body. Many animal protein sources have high levels of harmful fats, which can lead to obesity.

Increased weight might put additional strain on the digestive system and hernia. White fish, skinless chicken, yogurt, peanut butter, and low-fat milk are all sources of lean protein that can help you get more protein without adding fat.

2) Bananas

Bananas cover the lining of the inflamed oesophagus (food pipe), protecting against acid reflux.

Bananas contain pectin, a soluble fiber that aids in the transportation of food along the digestive tract. Consume two bananas per day to gain their benefits.

3) Aloe vera juice

Because of its anti-inflammatory and calming properties, this can help relieve some hernia symptoms. People regularly use aloe vera juice to reap its health benefits.

Furthermore, consuming this juice before each meal can reduce your risk of having a hernia.

4) Guggul

Guggul, an herb, can enhance metabolism, support weight loss, handle cholesterol, lessen inflammation, improve digestive health, and often work as a laxative. It's useful for those with inguinal hernia—its anti-inflammatory properties can ease swelling and pain.

5) Foods full of fibre

Foods packed with fiber, such as oatmeal, brown rice, bread made of whole grains, and fresh fruits and veggies, can improve digestion and stop constipation.

It's best to go for soft, cooked vegetables and fruits—cooked carrots, avocados, and well-cooked green beans—as they're easier on digestion and filled with vitamins and minerals.

6) Water

Water plays a big role in aiding good digestion and keeping your body in check. Make sure to drink enough water each day without drinking excessive amounts at once.

Drinking too much water over a short period of time may cause bloating, which can be painful for somebody with a hernia.

7) Whole foods

Oatmeals and whole grains, which are high in minerals and fiber, are a better option than refined grains, as well as flour products like bleached flour, which are classified as 'empty' carbs.

These are useful for controlling acid reflux. Whole foods are not as processed and do not cause hiatal hernias.

8) Healthy fats

Certain fatty foods may worsen hiatal hernia symptoms. Unhealthy cooking oils have been linked to digestive difficulties and heartburn, all of which are poor news for hernia patients.

Diet plays an important part in managing hiatus hernia symptoms. In some circumstances, food is the main trigger for hiatal hernia. This is because certain foods irritate the stomach as well as the digestive tract lining.

However, for people who do not experience symptoms, making dietary modifications is sufficient to avoid substances that cause acid formation.