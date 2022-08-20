5 Best HIIT Exercises to Burn Belly Fat Quickly

Burning belly fat may seem like a huge boulder to climb, but high intensity interval training (HIIT) can help you lose weight and build muscle.

High intensity interval training, as the name suggests, is a type of training in which you do intense workouts with little or no rest in between. These exercises help you lose weight, burn fat, speed up your metabolism, and build muscle.

Although it's difficult to lose weight, having too much fat around the middle has been linked with many diseases, such as high cholesterol, heart problems, high blood pressure, and many others.

To lose that stubborn belly fat, you need to do more than just eat well. You also need to work out every day.

HIIT Exercises to Burn Belly Fat Quickly

Check out these five HIIT exercises to burn belly fat quickly.

1) Burpee

Any list of HIIT exercises is incomplete without this excellent exercise. It works on a lot of muscle groups, including the ones around the stomach. It works the whole body, gets the heart rate up, and helps lose weight when combined with a low-calorie diet.

The best part about the exercise is that you don't need any tools to do it. Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides.

Squat down, and place your hands on the floor.

Kick your legs back to get into the plank position. Jump your legs forward to get back to the squat position.

Stand back up, and do it again.

2) Alternate Shoulder Tap

Yet another great HIIT exercise, this one works most of the muscles in the body, including the core. It especially strengthens the upper body, chest, shoulders, and core.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Kneel in a plank position with your legs hip-width apart, ankles crossed, and body in a straight line.

Keep your hips and shoulders even in front of you, and put one palm on the top of the opposite arm.

Wait a second before going back to the starting position.

Do it again on the other side to complete one repetition. This must be done 20 times.

3) Walking Lunge

Walking lunges can help you get more flexible and loosen up the hips and hamstrings. That can help you get a better range of motion. When you lunge, you mostly work your glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

As you lower your body to the ground, these muscles get longer during the eccentric phase. During the concentric phase, they shorten to bring the body back to the starting position. Walking lunge is a great HIIT exercise and can help you burn belly fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor, and stand up straight.

Keep your hands by your sides or on your hips, and check your posture.

Your torso should be tall and straight, core engaged, shoulders back, and chin up.

Put your weight on your right heel, and take a step forward with your right leg.

In the lunge position, bend your right knee, and bring it down till it's parallel to the floor. Wait for a while.

Step forward with your left foot without moving your right leg.

Do the same thing again with your left leg. Stop in the lunge position with your left leg parallel to the floor.

Repeat this move, walking forward as you lunge and changing the leg you use each time.

4) Plank Jack

Plank is a good way to work out the core. It helps burn fat and does great things for the core. We've all done the regular plank, but now it's time to do plank jacks to get rid of stubborn belly fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Get on your stomach. Put your palms on the floor, and lift your body up so that your arms are straight and in line with the body.

Don't move from the plank position. Make sure your body is straight.

Spread your legs out, and bring them together. Try to repeat as many times as you can.

5) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a popular way to work out, as it's easy and has many health benefits. To do this exercise, you only need to skip, have some space, and play your favorite music. This workout not only helps burn fat but also build leg muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise for belly fat loss :

Keep your back straight, and grab hold of the rope. The space between your feet shouldn't be more than hip-width apart.

Start jumping rope. For an added challenge, try leg switches.

Keep doing that till you get used to it.

