6 Best Yoga Exercises to Burn Fat

Yoga can help your body burn fat. Contrary to popular belief that yoga includes only stretching exercises and cannot help lose weight, it can be an effective tool in your weight loss journey, provided you're consistent and know what you're doing.

This workout helps the body stretch the muscles, which promotes relaxation and improves blood circulation. When performed properly, it can speed up your metabolism over time.

Yoga can help you burn fat as well, provided you do the right exercises that target most of the muscles.

Yoga Exercises for Fat Loss

Check out these six yoga exercises to help you burn fat better.

1) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This asana is a great way to stretch your body. It can strengthen your arms, legs, and stomach. It can also make your shoulder muscles stronger. It's a type of yoga pose where you bend forward, which can help your health in the long run.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay down on your stomach flat.

Try to slowly lift your upper body with your palms to make a mountain-like pose.

As you raise your upper body, take a breath in, and stay there for 30 seconds.

Exhale, and return to the starting position.

Repeat 10-15 times.

2) Trikonasana

It is one of the first yoga poses you learn. The trikonasana is a great way to lose weight. This pose helps stretch the muscles in the shoulders and hips. It can also help get rid of the stress built up in the body and is good for people who are just starting out.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Straighten up, and put your hand up over your head.

Spread your legs 3-4 feet apart.

Reach down, and try to touch your feet with the same hands. Your other hand should be straight up towards the ceiling. Stay there for ten seconds.

Switch the position of the other hand, and repeat the above steps.

Repeat 10 to 15 times.

3) Virbhadrasana

This pose is a great way to stretch every part of the body. It can help keep the body in balance and keep it flexible. However, it's not an easy pose and should only be done with the right instructions. It can help you get stronger in your legs, back, and shoulders.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Keep your feet together and stand up straight. Spread your legs 3-4 feet.

Bring one knee forward while keeping the other knee straight. Slowly attempt to raise your hands over your head.

Hold this posture for 15 seconds. Switch to the other knee, and repeat.

Try doing that 10-15 times.

4) Bhujangasana

The best way to do this pose is to lie down. It's a back stretch that can speed up your metabolism and help you burn fat.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Face the mat, and lie down. Your hands should be on your sides, and feet should be on the floor.

Press with both hands on the floor. Your finger should be about the same length as your shoulder blades.

Try bending your back with your stomach facing forward. For about ten seconds, stay in this position.

Every time you breathe out, push yourself up. Repeat 10-15 times.

5) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

If you want to lose weight and looking for easy yoga asanas, the bridge pose is a great choice. It's a type of yoga pose that stretches the back and makes you feel good. It can make your body feel more alive and give you more flexibility.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Put your back down and feet flat on the floor hip-width apart, with bent knees.

Bring your feet closer to your hips. Keep your feet in a straight line.

Try to lift yourself up so that your stomach is facing up. Your chin and chest should be where they should be.

Repeat 10–15 times.

6) Dhanurasana

Are you looking for yoga poses that help you lose weight that really work? If so, the bow pose is a good place to start.

It can give your back and stomach muscles a strong toning effect while also making them stronger. In the long run, that can help you lose weight and also stand up straighter. This yoga pose is a great way to ease back pain as well.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your stomach on the floor. Try to touch your toes to the ground, and bend your knees.

Use your hands to grab your ankles. Take a deep breath in, and lift your upper body off the ground.

Let go of your breath, and stretch your back and legs. Don't let go of your legs.

Raise your head and look straight ahead. Hold this pose for ten seconds.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Takeaway

Yoga is a good way to lose weight in a healthy way. Make sure to do the aforementioned poses consistently to burn fat and build a stronger, more toned body.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav