6 Advanced Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

So weight loss is your goal, but you are not for hitting the gym or powering with heavy weights? Don't worry. You can lose weight by performing bodyweight exercises at home, that is, exercises that force you to work against your bodyweight.

You can perform these exercises anywhere and with minimal equipment. However, you should progress to more challenging exercises after a few weeks, else your weight loss goals may hit a bump.

You should slowly move toward advanced bodyweight exercises. They challenge your body daily and help you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Advanced Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

Advanced bodyweight exercises help overcome the monotony of a set routine and prevent weight gain. Check out the advanced bodyweight exercises given here and move confidently with your weight loss goals.

1. Jump Squats

Jump squats are an advanced version of the basic bodyweight squat. It is a dynamic power exercise that should only be performed after a proper warm-up.

Here's how you do it:

Maintain a shoulder-width stance with slightly bent knees.

Initiate a full squat position by bending your knees.

Extend through the legs while engaging the quads, glutes, and hamstrings to propel the body off the floor. The feet will be several inches (or more) off the ground when the legs are completely stretched.

Descend and control your landing by going through your foot (toes, ball, arches, heel), and then descend into another squat for an explosive jump.

Upon landing, repeat the jump immediately.

2. Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are a step up from the basic lunges. Walking lunges are more difficult than stationary lunges because you must keep your balance as you step forward between each lunge, adjusting your weight and body position while temporarily standing on one leg. This exercise uses up a lot of energy.

Here's how you do it:

Straighten your back and place your feet shoulder-width apart. You may keep your hands at your sides or on your hips.

Put the weight on the heel of your right foot as you advance with your right leg.

In a lunge position, bend the right knee so that it is parallel to the floor. Pausing for a moment without moving your right leg, move your left foot forward and repeat the same action with your right foot. In a lunge, pause when your left leg is parallel to the floor.

Repeat this motion, "walking" forward while lunging with alternate legs.

Perform 10 to 12 reps per leg. Perform 2 to 3 sets.

3. Dragon Walk

Dragon Walk is a challenging exercise that targets all the important muscles in your body. The chest, abs, glutes, hip flexors, lower back, quadriceps, and shoulders, and triceps to a lesser extent, are strengthened.

Here's how you do it:

Bring your hands and feet to the ground.

Alternate your feet and hands so that your right elbow is in contact with your right knee.

Begin the exercise by rising from the push-up position and advancing with your left hand and left foot.

Return to the push-up position with your left knee touching your left elbow.

Continue as many times as desired. Each progression represents one repeat.

4. Burpee with Mountain Climbers

This is yet another advanced bodyweight exercise that will help you in your weight loss journey. An advanced version of the burpee, this routine burns extra calories and helps in weight loss.

Here's how you do it:

Maintain your arms at your sides and your feet shoulder-width apart.

Touch the ground with your hands while bending at the hips and knees.

Once your hands hit the ground, quickly stretch your legs behind you and hop into a push-up posture.

Raise the right foot off the ground and raise the knee as close to the chest as possible. Bring the foot back to the starting position.

With the opposing leg, repeat.

Do it four times, switch positions back and forth.

Once you have returned to the push-up position, reverse the leg drive motion to bring your feet back underneath you.

Without compromising form, jump-hop as soon as possible.

5. Single Leg Deadlift

The single-leg deadlift is an effective exercise for simultaneously strengthening and toning your buttocks and hamstrings. It improves your balance, too.

Here's how you do it:

Stand upright with a straight spine and relax your body.

Shift your weight to your right leg, which should be straight and slightly bent at the knee.

Maintaining a straight leg, begin to drive your left foot back as if you were stamping the bottom of your foot into the wall behind you.

Slowly begin to hinge at the waist, tilting your torso forward until it is nearly parallel to the floor.

Always maintain your arms at shoulder height and perpendicular to the floor.

From the top of your head to the bottom of your left foot, your body should be in a straight line at the bottom of the position.

Then, begin to draw your left leg forward while maintaining its straight position, and raise your torso until you are once again standing.

This is one repetition, then switch legs.

6. Diamond Push Ups

Diamond push-ups are a great full-body workout that targets your tricep muscles. In a bodyweight routine, it is easy to miss working out your triceps. Include this exercise to work out these muscles and stay on track with your weight loss.

Here's how you can do this advanced bodyweight exercise for weight loss:

Assume a plank position with your hands on the ground beneath your chest and your feet in line with your hips.

Form a diamond or triangle with your thumbs and forefingers almost directly under your chest.

Contract your thighs and glutes for support.

Ensure that your elbows are pointing back toward your feet as you lower your chest toward the ground.

Lower yourself to within 6 inches of the ground, then push against the floor away from you to ascend.

Takeaway

Include 2 or more of these advanced bodyweight exercises in your routine to keep up with your weight loss goals.

