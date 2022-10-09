Hilary Swank’s Fitness Regime and Self-Care Habits to Stay Fit and Healthy at 48

Hilary Swank is an American actress and film producer. The 48-year-old is a two-time Oscar winner and has acted in blockbuster movies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Karate Kid, Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Baby, among many others.

The actress is healthy, fit, and gorgeous, even at 48. The adventurer, dog lover, philanthropist and CEO recently shared a video with a big smile, announcing her pregnancy to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, saying:

"It's a good day to be alive. Coming soon… DOUBLE feature!"

Swank has also posted pictures of her healthy workouts on Instagram. Read on to find out more about the actress' fitness routine and self-care habits.

Hilary Swank's Fitness Regime and Self-Care Habits

Check out some of Hilary Swank's fitness and self-care habits that keep her looking and feeling fit and healthy:

1) Regular Workout

Swank likes to work out and does it well on her own. She grew up playing sports, so working out comes naturally to her. She can swim, do gymnastics, and play basketball. Swimming seems to be her favorite form of exercise.

Hilary Swank does strength training to "stay flexible." She also likes to hike with her dogs and do power Pilates, both of which are great ways to get in shape. She loves to work out because she thinks it's a great way to relieve stress.

2) She Loves the Outdoors

Hilary Swank grew up in the Pacific Northwest, so being in nature makes her feel calm. Speaking to Condé Nast Traveler, the actress said:

"Strangely enough, hiking is a way for me to relax because it helps me clear my mind . . . Where I grew up, there are lots of big redwood trees that I loved walking through. And no matter where I am, I try to find a place where I can smell trees, flowers, bark, moss, and rain... It's one of my favorite things to do."

Hilary Swank has no problem getting into her off-road Ranger, which has everything she needs for a camping trip, fresh air, outdoor activities, and quiet walks. The celebrity also says,

"Nature is everything to me, and I can't live without it. I think about that when I'm feeling a little off, and it makes me remember those good times. And you just get back in touch with yourself and your breath."

3) Moisturizer and Sunscreen in Skincare

Hilary Swank loves a natural look when it comes to her makeup, and it's clear that the clean, natural look loves her back. Swank doesn't like to wear much makeup, preferring to use just mascara, lipstick, and a little blush. She believes that it is important to:

"show 'the real' whenever we can in this day and age, when women are so trivialized and seen as things."

Swank's skin care routine is pretty simple, but she tries to maintain consistency with it. In an interview with Repeller, she said that getting ready in the morning is a quick affair for her.

In fact, she only washes her face at night, once a day. Even if it's raining, she puts on SPF 45 sunscreen, eye cream, and moisturizer every morning before she goes to the gym, hikes with her dogs, or plays tennis, according to InStyle.

Moisturizers are a must, especially for stars who travel a lot. Swank told Coveteur,

"It's very important to keep yourself moist at all times. I feel really dry and dehydrated, especially on long flights. I'm always dabbing that on and then spraying my skin with rosewater to keep it moist."

Hilary Swank is clearly killing it when it comes to fitness and health, and we can all learn a lot from her healthy habits.

