5 Home-Based Exercises for Women to Tone Their Abs and Butt

Women need to be in great shape to stay up with their busy lifestyle. Besides aesthetics, a good figure implies an ideal body weight that keeps them healthy. Women undergo weight changes due to various reasons. However, getting back in shape is not impossible. With a few simple exercises, women can tone two of their most problematic areas—their abs and butt.

The midsection and buttocks of women’s bodies tend to store a lot of fat, which can lead to significant health issues if not addressed properly. It might seem tiring to work on these two areas relentlessly. Here are some simple exercises that you can do at home to shed the fat quickly.

Home Exercises for Women to Tone Abs and Butt

Here are some of the best exercises for women to sculpt their abdominals and butt region. Most of these exercises are compound movements, meaning they work multiple muscle groups in the body. The core engagement required to perform these exercises can help strengthen your abs while toning your legs too!

1. Squats

• Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

• Drive your knees forward and push your hips back to drop down into a squat position, with your thighs parallel to the floor.

• Straighten your legs and push yourself back up to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

2. Lunges

• Stand straight with your feet together. Take one step out with your right foot and drop into a lunge position, bringing your left knee toward the floor and driving the right knee forward.

• Push yourself back up by straightening out your right knee and return your left leg to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

3. Sumo Squats

• Stand straight with your feet wider than shoulder-width and toes pointed outward.

• Drive your knees out and drop your hips back to get into a sumo stance.

• Push yourself back up by straightening your legs.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

4. Sit-Ups

• Sit on the floor with your knees bent in front of you and pointing to the ceiling. Lie back down and rest your fingers behind your head, with elbows pointing outward.

• Crunch your abs by lifting your head, shoulders, and upper back off the ground.

• Bring your head back down to the floor.

• Repeat this for 12 to 15 reps.

5. Bicycle Crunches

• Lie on the floor on your back. Rest your fingers behind your head, with elbows pointing outward. Raise your legs a few inches off the ground.

• Bring your right elbow forward by twisting your upper back, and bring your left knee up to meet it.

• Twist your upper body in the other direction, so your left elbow comes forward, and raise your left knee to meet it.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Women can tone their problem areas pretty quickly! Of course, it’s essential to follow a healthy diet and get plenty of rest for your body for the best results. Workout regularly, eat well, and stay fit. Your abs and butt are going to look great!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you struggle in these problem areas? Nope. Yes. 0 votes so far