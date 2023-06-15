Home remedies for burning feet: 5 best ones to get relief 

Home remedies for burning feet can instantly provide relief and also help manage uncomfortable symptoms. Burning feet, medically termed as burning feet syndrome, is a common disorder.

BFS causes the feet to become painful and uncomfortably hot and gets more intense at night. Not only does it affect the soles of the feet, but it can cause issues on the top of the ankles, feet and lower legs, too.

While the condition is common among older adults, people of any age can experience it as a result of medical concerns, nutrient deficiency and nerve damage.

In this article, we discuss some of the major causes of BFS along with a few of the most effective home remedies for burning feet.

Burning feet causes

Diabetes and nerve damage are some of the most common causes of burning feet, but it can be caused due to other medical conditions, too.

These include:

small fiber neuropathy

charcot-marie-tooth disease (CMT)

erythromelalgia

complex regional pain syndrome (CPRS)

hypothyroidism

athlete’s foot

diseases like HIV, shingles, Lyme disease, and syphilis

kidney disease

tarsal tunnel syndrome

Apart than these, burning feet syndrome is caused by the deficiency of vitamin B as well. A deficiency of B vitamins like vitamin B-6, vitamin B-12 and vitamin B-9 in diet can lead to a burning sensation in feet and cause muscle coordination issues, too.

Treatment for burning sensation in feet

Treatment for burning sensation in feet typically depends on the severity of the symptoms and underlying cause. Your doctor might prescribe the following treatment options for the same:

antifungal ointments

vitamin supplements

thyroid supplements

shoe inserts

magnetic therapy

electrical nerve stimulation

light or laser therapy

Home remedies for burning feet

Aside from the aforementioned treatment choices, there are also a variety of home remedies for burning feet that you can easily try at home. Here are the five best burning sensation in feet home remedies to try:

#1 Soak feet in cold water

One of the best home remedies for burning feet is soaking the feet in cold or ice water. Doing that for a few minutes can help relieve symptoms and ease pain in the muscles. However, avoid it if you have erythromelalgia, as it can damage the skin.

#2 RICE (Rest, ice, compression and elevation)

You can also use RICE as an effective home remedy for burning feet. This procedure involves resting the foot, applying ice to the affected area, followed by using compression and elevating your foot.

Doing it regularly can reduce inflammation and swelling and also help manage other symptoms of BFS.

#3 Use epsom salt

Soaking your feet in Epsom salt-induced warm water is also among the effective home remedies for burning feet.

Epsom salt is a natural magnesium sulphate-containing compound that offers several uses, including reducing inflammation, managing uncomfortable symptoms of athlete’s foot and easing pain.

However, people with diabetes should first consult their doctor before trying this home remedy.

#4 Foot massage

Getting a foot massage is also considered one of the best home remedies for burning feet. That's because massaging the feet can enhance blood circulation and blood flow and reduce pain.

To get quick relief, massage your feet at least once a day, or consult a therapist for the same. Therapists can identify the pressure points in the feet and massage the affected area well.

#5 Using apple cider vinegar

Soaking your feet in water consisting of apple cider vinegar can also be an effective way of getting relief from a burning sensation in your feet. While there's no scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness, people have been using this remedy for a long time.

Supplements can also help

Other home remedies for burning sensation in feet may include use of supplements like fish oil, ginger, turmeric and vitamin B. Switching to more comfortable shoes that offer proper support and cushioning can also be beneficial for people with BFS.

Burning sensation in feet can also be an indicator of a severe health concern. Therefore, it’s important that you seek medical attention immediately especially if the symptoms do not subside by home remedies or they persist for more than two weeks.

