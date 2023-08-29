Hot Sleeper? 10 Effective Solutions to Keep You Cool in Bed

All those who've experienced the frustration of being trapped in their own personal sauna, when all they want is a restful night's sleep, would understand the term “hot sleeper” very easily. Your peaceful sleep turns into a nightmare as you just keep tossing and turning until you wake up completely drenched in sweat.

While it may sometimes seem like being a hot sleeper is something you cannot prevent, there are many ways to stop the sweating problems from bothering your sleep.

In this article, we explain many methods and tactics to assist you in having a comfortable sleep as a hot sleeper and bid farewell to those uneasy sleepless nights and overheating issues in bed.

Top 10 Ways to Help Hot Sleepers Have a Good Night’s Sleep

1. Bedroom Environment Matters

Preventing sunlight from entering your room can help in keeping it cooler (Image by Vecstock on Freepik)

The first place that comes to our mind when we think about sleep is our bedroom. Your bedroom is your comfort place, but in order to actually have comfort in there as a hot sleeper, you need to ensure that your bedroom is at the adequate temperature.

This can be done by keeping the curtains closed during the day, which prevents sunlight from entering the room and heating it up. Blackout curtains are observed to do this job better.

Make sure to keep the thermostat temperature between 16 to 19°C, which is found to be perfect for most individuals suffering from the same conditions. Using a fan during the day enhances air circulation and lowers the room temperature as well.

2. Opt for Breathable Bedding

Cotton is preferred to be the best suited bedding material (Image by Topntp26 on Freepik)

Your bed might look quite comfortable normally, but you can never be the most comfortable on it if the bedding material isn’t adequate and as per your requirements.

As a hot sleeper, natural fabrics like cotton and linen are the best-suited options for bedding material.

3. Dress Lightly

Sleeping without clothes is scientifically proven to be better (Image by Valuavitaly on Freepik)

You must have heard about having the best sleep while being naked. Well, that is not just a myth, since science has already proven it. If you’re comfortable with it, sleeping without clothes can help in lowering your body temperature, thereby preventing those night sweats.

However, if you don’t want to bear it all while sleeping, there’s no need to worry as you can always choose night suits made of soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, which is lightweight and gentle on the skin.

Cotton also shows good sweat absorbance, so you know it’s already your best friend in avoiding those undesirable sweaty nights.

4. Using Moisture-Absorbing Bedsheets

Moisture-absorbing bedsheets are best for hot sleepers (Image by Rawpixel.com on Freepik)

There are now actually bedsheets available which are designed to absorb our body moisture. Opting for these bed sheets can help in stopping the accumulation of perspiration, thereby allowing you to sleep more comfortably.

5. Consider Cooling Blankets

Cooling Blankets keep your sweating at bay (Image by Stockking on Freepik)

If you're prone to overheating in bed and cannot stop taking on and off your blanket the whole night, then specialized cooling blankets are another way of having a cool goodnight's sleep.

They are crafted in a way to absorb excessive heat from your body and minimize sweat production.

6. Embrace Cool Pillows

A comfortable sleeping pillow is a must for everyone (Image by Senivpetro on Freepik)

Always finding the cold side of your pillow is not an issue anymore as scientists have already come up with pillows containing cooling gel and shredded foam.

These pillows have extensively improved air flow, giving your head and neck portions a soothing, cooling effect as you sleep.

7. Take a Pre-Bedtime Shower

Showering lowers body temperature, reduces sweating, and relaxes your mind (Image by Freepik)

Suggesting you to take a quick hot shower before bed might seem absurd, but in reality, it is a really effective way to tackle the issue of overheating during sleep.

Hot showers and baths aid in reducing your body’s heat because once you exit the shower, your body temperature starts lowering down gradually, hence making it adequate for a hot sleeper.

So, next time, take a quick hot shower or a hot bubble bath before you hit the sheets and see the difference for yourselves.

8. Mind Your Diet and Exercise

Heavy and oily meals lead to uneasiness during sleep (Image by Rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Avoid eating and exercising near the time you are about to sleep. Both of these lead to an increased body temperature and promote the sweating further.

Therefore, these practices are not helpful for a hot sleeper.

9. Utilize Cooling Appliances

Table fans are a good way to have a cool breeze (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

If your AC doesn’t suit your requirements, it’s time for an upgrade. Opt for ACs having multiple modes or a bedside table fan, which ensures you have a breezy cool night, without any perspiration hindering your sleep.

10. Consult a Professional

Consulting a doctor can always help out (Image by Pressfoto on Freepik)

In case you have already done every single thing mentioned but continue to face overheating in bed on a regular basis, it’s time for a health checkup.

Persistent night-sweating can be an indicator of underlying health issues, which should be taken care of at the earliest. Consulting a medical expert is the best thing to do in such a situation.

Summarizing this, if you’re a hot sleeper, your nights might be a pool of sweat for you. But you can improve the quality of your sleep remarkably by ensuring a cool environment around you and making breathable, soft clothes and bedding your best buddies.

Always bear in mind that a good night's sleep is a fundamental pillar of holistic physical well-being as well as of good mental health, and one should never compromise on that.